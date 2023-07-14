Fife Zoo makes free ticket pledge to visitors during washout summer

Fife Zoo has made a pledge to exchange tickets for those caught in the rain while visiting this summer as the school holiday washout continues.

Anyone who visits the zoo, near Ladybank, and has their trip disrupted by the weather, can come back on a dry day for free.

It comes after large parts of Tayside and Fife have suffered rain throughout the beginning of July.

Fife Zoo’s rain pledge

Michael Knight, managing director of Fife Zoo, said: “In the build-up to the summer holidays, we’ve been contacted on social media by hundreds of guests excited to see the new developments taking shape and visit those new animals which have already arrived at the zoo including our baby tortoises.

“The first two weeks of the summer holidays have been hit with particularly bad weather.

“We are launching a new scheme whereby if guests have their visit affected by rain showers, we’ll give them a complementary return ticket to the zoo so that they can come back and see the animals in better weather.”

It does not matter how heavy the rain is to claim your new ticket.

Fife Zoo has recently seen the arrival of baby red-footed tortoises, African hornbills and pythons.

The arrivals are part of a major expansion of the zoo – which is currently ongoing.

Guests visiting the zoo this weekend should expect rain according to the Met Office.

On Saturday, showers are expected all day, with thunderstorms forecast between 10am and noon.

It is expected to brighten up on Sunday – however, there will still be a risk of showers in the afternoon.