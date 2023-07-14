Fife Zoo makes free ticket pledge to visitors during washout summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Zoo makes free ticket pledge to visitors during washout summer

Anyone whose visit was disrupted by rain can return for free on another day.

By Kieran Webster

Fife Zoo has made a pledge to exchange tickets for those caught in the rain while visiting this summer as the school holiday washout continues.

Anyone who visits the zoo, near Ladybank, and has their trip disrupted by the weather, can come back on a dry day for free.

It comes after large parts of Tayside and Fife have suffered rain throughout the beginning of July.

Fife Zoo’s rain pledge

Michael Knight, managing director of Fife Zoo, said: “In the build-up to the summer holidays, we’ve been contacted on social media by hundreds of guests excited to see the new developments taking shape and visit those new animals which have already arrived at the zoo including our baby tortoises.

“The first two weeks of the summer holidays have been hit with particularly bad weather.

“We are launching a new scheme whereby if guests have their visit affected by rain showers, we’ll give them a complementary return ticket to the zoo so that they can come back and see the animals in better weather.”

A baby red footed tortoise
Recently Fife Zoo added red-footed baby tortoises to its collection. Image: Fife Zoo

It does not matter how heavy the rain is to claim your new ticket.

Fife Zoo has recently seen the arrival of baby red-footed tortoises, African hornbills and pythons.

The arrivals are part of a major expansion of the zoo – which is currently ongoing.

Guests visiting the zoo this weekend should expect rain according to the Met Office.

On Saturday, showers are expected all day, with thunderstorms forecast between 10am and noon.

It is expected to brighten up on Sunday – however, there will still be a risk of showers in the afternoon.

