Weather warning for heavy rain in Tayside and Fife

The Met Office warns up to 70mm of rain could fall in some areas from 4pm on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain across Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office warning has been issued from 4pm on Monday until 6am the next morning, with up to 70mm of rainfall expected in some areas.

Pockets of rain will move north across Scotland late Monday afternoon and continue overnight.

The warning adds: “This is likely to bring fairly widely 15-25 mm of rainfall, which in itself is unlikely to bring disruption, other than areas of standing water.

“However, there is a small chance of the rain turning heavier leading to areas of 30-50 mm and perhaps even 70 mm for one or two spots.

“If this did occur this is more likely to lead to some surface water and flooding.”

