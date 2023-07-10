Perthshire MSP’s row with supermarket giant over local fruit ‘nothing to do with independence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire MSP’s row with supermarket giant over local fruit ‘nothing to do with independence’

Former farmer Jim Fairlie said that without support from supermarkets, 'world class' local producers may be forced to give up their crops altogether.

By Alasdair Clark
Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie
Jim Fairlie MSP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie has insisted a row with Marks and Spencer about the lack of Scottish-badged raspberries on their shelves in the region is not constitutional – it’s essential to protect “world class” producers.

The MSP had earlier complained there were no Scottish raspberries on sale at a Perth store despite “world-class” crops being grown locally.

Mr Fairlie, who represents Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, told the supermarket giant on social media: “Extremely disappointed in this, still no Scottish raspberries on your shelves in Perth despite a bumper crop, and you’re bringing up from England and shipping from Portugal.

“Where is your commitment to our Scottish growers?”

Despite accusations that his comments were driven by support for independence, Mr Fairlie told The Courier it had “nothing to do with the constitution”.

“This is about protecting the viability and security of our food growers so they have a future and we’ve got a resilient supply of local food in this country,” he said.

“This is just one example; whether its berries, beef, lamb or chicken it doesn’t matter. These business have to have a certainty of market.”

No Scottish-branded raspberries were available in the Perth store.

A former sheep farmer, Mr Fairlie established the Perth Farmers’ Market over 20 years ago – one of the first of its kind in Scotland.

He explained: “It’s been two years since I’ve been in parliament, but I’ve been making this argument since 1999.

“It’s not an anti-English thing or a constitutional issue, it’s about protecting the Scottish brand which has taken decades to build up.

“It’s one of the unique selling points we have as a food destination country. We have got a fantastic story to tell. That’s the bit I want to highlight.

“We need to build on it so when people come to the UK they know Scotland is a destination because the food and drink is fabulous.”

Scots farmers ‘could be forced to give up’

Mr Fairlie said that without support from supermarkets, farmers may be forced to give up their crops altogether.

He highlighted Blairgowrie farmers Peter and Melanie Thomson, who gave up their blueberry production last year after three decades.

Facing competition from imported varieties from Peru and South Africa, they opened their gates to the public and gave away their crop after its value dropped by £2 million.

The MSP said his Tweet to M&S was a “gentle reminder” that supermarkets rely on Scottish growers and had a wider responsibility.

Marks and Spencer Perth
Jim Fairlie wants M&S and other supermarkets to support Scottish farmers.

He added: “Supermarkets control over 90% of grocery sales, they have a responsibility to make sure our resilience as a food producer is there.

“Sometimes they might have to take a bit of a hit in terms of their profits in order to make sure producers can continue and we’ve got that world-class produce on the shelves.

“That’s what all this is about, unfortunately Twitter isn’t the place to get those points across.”

Responding to the MSP, M&S said: “We work with many Scottish farms – sourcing raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and cherries.

“Our Scottish raspberries will start being harvested this month – and will be available in all 94 Scottish stores this Summer.”

