Steven MacLean setting new standards at St Johnstone as captain reveals ‘thick skin’ warning to team-mates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean setting new standards at St Johnstone as captain reveals ‘thick skin’ warning to team-mates

Liam Gordon knows Saints stars must meet their new manager's standards or risk falling out of favour.

By Fraser Mackie
Steven MacLean on the touchline last weekend.
Steven MacLean is a man with high standards. Image: SNS.

Liam Gordon cautioned colleagues near the end of last season that Steven MacLean would be a different beast as a boss.

It took all of 45 preseason minutes for them to appreciate why the St Johnstone skipper issued those words of warning.

MacLean, appalled at the passive performance at Dunfermline, berated his players at half-time in the first friendly of the season.

Gordon was thrilled to note that his idea of what MacLean would be like as manager in his first full season was an accurate one.

The Saints captain recognised Macca as an uncompromising setter of standards eight years ago and liked everything he saw.

Gordon first walked through the door as a teenage defender; striker MacLean was a dressing room leader.

MacLean could be more of a players’ pal while operating as Callum Davidson’s assistant.

With those days now gone, Gordon is delighted to accept every demand set by the new gaffer and expects everyone to follow.

Tommy Wright and Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean (R) was a dressing room standards setter under legendary ex-Saints boss Tommy Wright. Image: SNS.

Gordon explained: “I warned players towards the tail end of last season.

“The manager had been assistant and he obviously did a great job. But I knew that wasn’t 100 percent the man he is.

“I’ve been on the receiving end plenty of times so it doesn’t put me up or down. It probably brought more out of me.

“I’d a few from Tommy Wright over the years, on quite a regular basis!

“We had a good finish to the season so we didn’t see it too much. But I just told them that, if guys aren’t doing their jobs, they’d be told and that’s the way it should be.

“Lowering standards in a friendly is certainly one thing we’ll never get away with with.

“That’s the personality he is and, the more people we get on board with that, the better we’ll be.

“It’s a thick-skin business. We all know that. He sets the standards high. We want to follow that example and meet them.

“He’s just a fair, honest man who will say it as it is, so I don’t think you get better than that in football.”

Hometown hero Liam Gordon celebrates scoring against Dundee United last season. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Saints kick off their competitive campaign at League Two side Stenhousemuir today in Viaplay Cup Group A.

Gordon missed last season’s group games through injury when penalty shoot-out losses to Annan and Queen Of The South saw Davidson’s team exit the competition early.

“That was a frustrating part of the season,” said the 27-year-old. “It’s a good chance to get some momentum going into the league campaign.

“We’re looking forward to putting that right. These games are very tough, as we saw last season with us not getting out the group. We’re going to need to find our feet quickly.”

Ross Sinclair will remain goalkeeper at Ochilview as Bulgarian signing Dimitar Mitov waits for his debut.

Gordon is sure Sinclair, 22, still has a big future at McDiarmid Park despite an experienced rival coming in.

He said: “You saw years ago how competition helped make Zander Clark the goalie he became. It’s healthy in any position and brings the best out in people.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to St Johnstone switch. Image: PA
New St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov says Perth move is 'challenge I couldn't turn…
Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife.
St Johnstone field loan enquiries as Perth starlets light up pre-season
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows he needs new signings. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Steven MacLean makes pre-Viaplay Cup signings admission as St Johnstone boss spells out goalkeeping…
Aziz Behich and David Wotherspoon, representing Dundee United and St Johnstone
Dundee United and St Johnstone bank six-figure fees as World Cup windfalls drop
Ali Crawford celebrates putting St Johnstone 1-0 up on East Fife. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ali Crawford: I'm back at St Johnstone to fight for my place
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife.
3 St Johnstone talking points as youngsters outshine main men at East Fife
St Johnstone target Dimitar Mitov in action for Cambridge United in March. Image: Joe Toth/Shutterstock
St Johnstone close in on first summer signing as Dimitar Mitov checks in for…
The Dunfermline management team got to see Michael O'Halloran up close before he signed a contract. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Michael O'Halloran reveals 'big part' played by ex-St Johnstone team-mate Dave Mackay in Dunfermline…
Nicky Clark models the new, pinstriped St Johnstone kit. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
New St Johnstone kit: Fans react to 'tremendous' 1982-inspired design