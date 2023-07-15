If there are words like disgruntled and nonplussed, why aren’t don’t we have gruntled and plussed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
If there are words like disgruntled and nonplussed, why aren’t don’t we have gruntled and plussed?

By Steve Finan

Watching Wimbledon brings back painful memories. My only attempt to play tennis competitively was in my primary school sports of 1974.

I was beaten 6-1 (matches were only one set) by a large, sporty girl called Moira from the year below. I think I only got the 1 as an act of pity.

Moira made up for it many years later at The Coconut Grove nightclub in Dundee by planting what I can only describe as a “ferocious” kiss upon me. She was, probably still is, a very robust person!

Anyway, in this year’s SW19 tournament, reminding me of the redoubtable Moira, I’ve been impressed by the ferocity of serves. One strong-of-arm chap, a Polish giant named Hubert Hurkacz who played Djokovich, had his service described as “almost indomitable” by the commentators.

That word “indomitable” got me thinking. If there is an indomitable (impossible to defeat or subdue) there must surely be a domitable? It turns out there is, but it is a very rarely-used word.

And redoubtable (formidable, fearsome) doesn’t truly have a partner word because doubtable “able to be doubted” isn’t its opposite.

These words depend, of course, upon us accepting that the application of re, in, non, dis, or several other prefixes or suffixes, denotes an opposite: as in inactivity (opposite of activity), disappear, or nonsense.

There is a name for this. Words that sound like the opposite of something, but aren’t, are termed “unpaired words”. They aren’t too common in English, but not vanishingly rare either.

Inert, discomfit, improvisation, rebuttal, nonchalant, and many more, are unpaired words.

A few unpaired words are given pairs as jokes, such as gruntled (from disgruntled), gusted (disgusted), plussed (nonplussed). These are back-formations, though, invented for wordplay.

And many more which look like unpaired words actually do have pairs, but they have fallen out of fashion. Ruthless, for instance, is commonly used but few people are today described as ruth. It is an old word, meaning compassionate or feeling pity.

Kempt (paired to unkempt) was replaced years ago by “combed”. Scathed (unscathed) is a word, as is nocuous (innocuous), and pulsive (impulsive).

There is a Scots-only paired word for “feckless”. It seems we have the only branch of the English language to retain “feckful” as a word. I like this, although it does make me wonder why feck isn’t the pair of feckless. Perhaps there is a good reason.

My favourite unpaired word is gormless. Though anyone watching the most consummate act of tennis domination of 1974 could have described Moira as having more gorm than me.

 

 

Word of the week

Atavistic (adjective)

Relating to or characterised by reversion to something ancient or ancestral. EG: “I have an atavistic fear of rats . . . and tennis-playing Amazons who humiliate me”.

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

