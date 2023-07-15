Fife farmhouse has amazing views, 15 acres, extensive outbuildings and cellar with secret tunnel

Sitting on the lower slopes of the East Lomond, Drums House has an amazing view over the Howe of Fife.

It enjoys plenty of privacy too, thanks to a lengthy private track that runs more than a quarter of a mile from the nearest public road.

Despite its seclusion, Drums House is accessible. Historic Falkland is within walking distance, while the major town of Glenrothes is only three miles away.

The house is owned by David and Shona Kennedy, who moved there seven years ago.

“We had a big farm between Dairsie and Balmullo and this was meant to be semi-retirement for us,” Shona explains. “Although even with ‘just’ 14 acres there’s still plenty for us to do.”

The private track is lined by hedges and sweeps uphill, passing outbuildings before reaching a large parking area to the side of the house.

Shona welcomes me in the back door where I’m greeted by the couple’s two happy spaniels, Jack and Pippa.

Exploring inside

The back door opens into the boot room, which has laundry facilities and stone shelves. It leads through to a family room which is lit by three large windows and is semi open plan to the kitchen.

“There’s only the two of us here now so this is where we spend most of our time,” Shona says. “When we have family round I can be cooking while everyone else sits and enjoys a glass of something.”

Shona and David replaced the kitchen and redecorated the sitting room after they moved in. The kitchen has high quality units but still retains a homely farmhouse feel, with a central island and a large Aga at its heart. A utility room sits off the kitchen.

The ground floor also has a formal living room with a wood burning stove set in a stone hearth. There’s a large dining room that can be accessed from the hallway or via the utility room. Both the living and dining rooms have exceptional views across Fife from their front facing windows.

Cellar

One of Drums House’s more unusual and fascinating features is its cellar. A stone staircase from the sitting room leads down to a pair of subterranean rooms. These have barrel vaulted ceilings, stone floors and a wonderfully gothic atmosphere.

There is a main cellar and also a wine cellar, the latter housing dust-shrouded bottles and guarded by a wrought iron gate that can be padlocked shut, giving extra security over any rare vintages.

“We inherited the wine with the house so I’ve no idea if any of them are valuable or even drinkable anymore,” Shona says. “David opened a bottle once but he didn’t think much of it.”

Secret tunnel

Amazingly the cellar may have a strange and exciting secret. “It’s bricked up now but there is a tunnel leading off the cellar,” David explains.

“Legend has it the tunnel runs all the way to Falkland Palace and was built as a secret escape route. I don’t know if that’s true but a farmer once turned over a large sandstone block in his field and found the tunnel underneath so we know it exists.”

An original stone staircase leads up to the first floor. The fantastic master bedroom runs the whole width of the house. It has a spacious bedroom area with a superb outlook across the Howe of Fife. The large dressing room has a window facing the back garden. A newly fitted en suite has a bath and a walk-in shower enclosure.

The first floor also has a home office, another spacious double bedroom and a family shower room. The office and bedroom both enjoy a superb outlook across Fife.

At attic level there are four more rooms. A double bedroom has an en suite shower room and would be perfect for a teenager. There is a single bedroom and two interconnected rooms that could be used as a bedroom and playroom or as home offices.

Stables and outbuildings

Drums House has extensive outbuildings, several of which are used as stables. Shona keeps three horses of her own there and also provides accommodation for other people’s horses. A huge barn has been turned into an indoor riding arena.

In total there is stabling for 16 horses as well as a cart shed, tack room and a former byre with adjoining bothy.

All of the outbuildings are made from stone and have red pantile roofs. They are handsome, solidly constructed buildings and could potentially be developed for any number of uses. Indeed the bothy and byre previously had planning permission for conversion into residential use.

Drums House itself has large gardens that wrap around the home. A field to the front houses a ruined doocot with a datestone from 1733.

There is a large walled garden that could potentially be a building plot. Beyond the main garden is a sloping area with woodland and grass that extends to around 6.5 acres.

In total, the property comes with just shy of 15 acres of land. It’s a very good place to be a dog, and Jack and Pippa happily scamper along ahead while I explore the garden and outbuildings.

Drums House owns its access road, although three other cottages are set up the lane and have a right of access, as does a haulier.

Moving on

After seven years Shona, 67, and David, 72, have reluctantly decided to put Drums House on the market.

Sadly, David has been diagnosed with a condition that affects his balance. Located on a hillside, accessible only by car, and with lots of stairs inside Drums House is no longer ideal for him to live in.

The couple are planning to move to Cupar where David will enjoy much more independence and be able to get to shops and cafes more easily.

“We’ve really enjoyed living here,” Shona says. “It’s too big a house for just the two of us but even so we wouldn’t be moving if we didn’t have to. One thing I really will miss is the view.”

Drums House, Freuchie, is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £950,000.