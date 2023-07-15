Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson invests £300,000 in Fife shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson invests £300,000 in Fife shop

The convenience store has a range of Iceland food inside as well as products from Fisher and Donaldson, Costa and Co-op.

By Rob McLaren
Eddy's Food Station in Buckhaven added new fridges, freezers and a food to go area. Image: Eddy's Food Station
Eddy's Food Station in Buckhaven added new fridges, freezers and a food to go area. Image: Eddy's Food Station

Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has invested  £300,000 in refurbishing a Fife convenience shop.

His new convenience shop chain, Eddy’s Food Station, launched in May last year and now has four locations across Scotland.

It struck a deal to acquire a shop in Wellesley Road in Buckhaven in December, which traded as a Day Today.

Now the six-figure investment has been made to upgrade the shop, which includes a partnership with frozen food retailer Iceland.

The investment includes a fully refurbished interior comprising state-of-the-art fridges, freezers and dedicated ‘food to go’ area.

Investment protects Fife jobs

Mike Leonard, head of retail at Eddy’s Food Station, said the financial commitment protects 14 full and part-time jobs and is a boost for the local economy.

He said: “When we purchased the store in December last year we could see huge potential to convert it into a fully modern-day convenience store serving quality food to our customers.

The Buckhaven shop carries Iceland Local branding. Image: Eddy’s Food Station

“We are pleased to have delivered a first-class facility for the area and are proud to invest in the town and especially the local community around the store.

“One of the most satisfying aspects of the project has been not simply the visual transformation of the store but also the partnerships we have established with both national brands and local suppliers.

“We’re working with great companies such as Iceland, Fife Creameries, Costa Coffee, Fisher and Donaldson and Co-op.”

Eddy’s Food Station plans Fife expansion

Buckhaven is one of four Eddy’s Food Stations around the country with others in Greenock, Larbert and Leuchars.

The company which currently employs 56 staff plans to increase the number of stores it operates within in the next 12 months and is actively seeking more opportunities in the Fife.

Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has opened two new convenience stores.

Mr Thompson’s father Eddie started Morning Noon & Night chain of convenience shops in 1991 with £100,000 of his own capital.

The success of the Broughty Ferry business helped him fund the purchase of Dundee United in 2002.

When the retail chain sold to Scotmid for £30 million in 2004, with Stephen at the helm, it had 50 shops and 800 staff.

