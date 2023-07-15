Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson invests £300,000 in Fife shop

Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has invested £300,000 in refurbishing a Fife convenience shop.

His new convenience shop chain, Eddy’s Food Station, launched in May last year and now has four locations across Scotland.

It struck a deal to acquire a shop in Wellesley Road in Buckhaven in December, which traded as a Day Today.

Now the six-figure investment has been made to upgrade the shop, which includes a partnership with frozen food retailer Iceland.

The investment includes a fully refurbished interior comprising state-of-the-art fridges, freezers and dedicated ‘food to go’ area.

Investment protects Fife jobs

Mike Leonard, head of retail at Eddy’s Food Station, said the financial commitment protects 14 full and part-time jobs and is a boost for the local economy.

He said: “When we purchased the store in December last year we could see huge potential to convert it into a fully modern-day convenience store serving quality food to our customers.

“We are pleased to have delivered a first-class facility for the area and are proud to invest in the town and especially the local community around the store.

“One of the most satisfying aspects of the project has been not simply the visual transformation of the store but also the partnerships we have established with both national brands and local suppliers.

“We’re working with great companies such as Iceland, Fife Creameries, Costa Coffee, Fisher and Donaldson and Co-op.”

Eddy’s Food Station plans Fife expansion

Buckhaven is one of four Eddy’s Food Stations around the country with others in Greenock, Larbert and Leuchars.

The company which currently employs 56 staff plans to increase the number of stores it operates within in the next 12 months and is actively seeking more opportunities in the Fife.

Mr Thompson’s father Eddie started Morning Noon & Night chain of convenience shops in 1991 with £100,000 of his own capital.

The success of the Broughty Ferry business helped him fund the purchase of Dundee United in 2002.

When the retail chain sold to Scotmid for £30 million in 2004, with Stephen at the helm, it had 50 shops and 800 staff.