Steven MacLean reveals his manager mentors as he prepares for St Johnstone’s Hibs test

Steven MacLean’s managerial mentors are like a who’s who of football.

And the St Johnstone interim boss is able to call upon experiences shared with McDiarmid Park dugout greats to help him adjust to his new life as a head coach.

“I was a journeyman, so I worked under quite a lot!” MacLean joked. “I did play for a few clubs.

“You try to take bits from everybody.

“Paul Sturrock, when I first started (at Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday), he taught me why, where and when.

“Why do you do it, where do you do it and when do you do it?

#OnThisDay in 2005. #SWFC were promoted to the Championship after a 4-2 win over Hartlepool at the Millennium Stadium. Steven MacLean’s penalty had taken the game to extra time, before Glenn Whelan and Drew Talbot netted for the #Owls to send Paul Sturrock’s side up. 🔵⚪️🦉 pic.twitter.com/8onr61MZ9O — REMATCH🎙 (@RematchPodcast) May 29, 2018

“He was a big influence on me in my game as a player.

“I’ve worked under some top managers – Tommy Wright, Alex McLeish, Dick Advocaat, Chris Wilder.

“It goes on. I’ve worked under plenty and I’ve probably forgotten a few there too.”

Individual responsibility

MacLean added: “As a player I made a lot of mistakes and sometimes players blame other people. I probably did that in my career.

“But sometimes you have to take responsibility.

“It’s about what you can do yourself to make yourself better.

“I’ve learned from experience. I’ve been in good dressing rooms and I’ve been in bad ones. I know what it’s like.”

As expected, MacLean has been happy to lean on fellow coaches Liam Craig and Alex Cleland in the build-up to this weekend’s clash with Hibs.

“They know the boys as well,” he said. “They’ve been at every game.

“I’ve asked them for input and ideas too. I’ve got my own way of thinking but I like people to challenge me.

“If you don’t think it’s right, tell me. Then I’ll tell you if I agree with you or not.

“But let’s solve the problem and have a conversation.”