Perth Show: Heavy horse display and tractor football among events

The rare display has been billed a 'do not miss' feature of the South Inch event.

By Stephen Eighteen
Driven heavy horses in action at the Fife Show in 2023.
Driven heavy horses in action at Fife Show earlier this year. Image: Fife Show - Cupar Camera Club.

Perth Show has called on some heavyweight support to help entertain the crowds at this year’s two-day festival of farming.

Organisers have secured qualifier classes for the heavy horse of the year show, which will see cart-pulling, driven equine giants take to the main arena on Saturday, August 5.

The display is expected to draw entries from throughout the UK with a show of animals including Clydesdales, Shires, Suffolk Punches, Belgian Draughts and Percherons.

“Perth is one of only five Scottish shows to feature qualifier classes for this year’s main event,” said Perth Show secretary Jen Leslie.

“To see these fabulous animals pulling carts and trotting round the arena on the reins is a truly memorable sight,” she added.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to add this rare spectacle to Perth Show’s competition and entertainment offering.

“It’s a ‘do not miss’ feature for the thousands who attend at the South Inch.”

Match of the Day with vintage tractors

Also adding its weight to the main arena performances will be a Saturday afternoon football match with a difference.

Perth Show’s own Match of the Day will take place between two opposing teams of vintage tractors battling it out with a six-foot football.

Mearns Vintage Vehicle Club secured the spectacle.

“Choose your favourites and cheer them on,” said Perth Show chairman Robert Gilchrist.

“It’s amazing to witness tractors charging around trying to control a massive football and get it past the opposition to score a goal – great fun, great skill and great entertainment and we’re thrilled to have the MVVC squad with us this year.”

Entertainment for young and old

There is lots of other entertainment planned for Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5.

This includes the heart-in-mouth Pony Club Games, the test of strength Tossing the Sheaf and Chucking the Bale, donkey agility classes, show dugs, show jumping, tug-o-war, kids races, the popular Perthshire On A Plate food festival, falconry and farrier displays, pipe band display and the show-stopping Grand Parade of Champions.

Children’s entertainment includes making a smoothie by pedal power, bouncy castles, side shows, go-carts, milking a cow, Thera-ponies or hunting down some show critters in a kids-only creature hunt around the showground.

“We’ve always been proud of the fact that Perth Show has something for everyone,” said Jen.

“And this year we’ve pulled out all the stops to ensure some wonderful entertainment to supplement the outstanding show of prime livestock and equestrian skills.”

