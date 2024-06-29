Retired SNP MP Douglas Chapman’s unfinished business on Rosyth-Europe ferry

Retired SNP MP Douglas Chapman says he has unfinished business over the stalled project to reintroduce a ferry between Rosyth and Europe.

The outgoing Dunfermline nationalist has been a vocal supporter of the plans for a freight and passenger link between Fife and the continent.

But the scheme – which it was hoped would be up and running by now – has hit stumbling blocks since neither Holyrood or Westminster have coughed up funding.

In January, we revealed the programme needed between just £5 and £10 million to get it up and running.

That’s been hugely disappointing for ferry operators DFDS, who have been behind the project.

Mr Chapman says he shares their frustration as he makes his exit from parliament after representing Dunfermline and West Fife for nine years.

“It’s unfinished business as far as I’m concerned,” he says. “The last few years have been exceptionally frustrating.”

Mr Chapman is worried DFDS will only tolerate delays so long before giving up on the scheme, despite the company’s enthusiasm.

He says: “It’s got a certain shelf-life before they run out of patience and maybe turn their attention to other projects.”

But he is still hopeful, adding: “I still remain confident that it will happen, because it makes economic sense.

“I’m hoping we can find some new funding, if there’s a change of government in London.”

The departing Dunfermline MP blames Westminster for funding obstacles, saying: “Had we not had years of austerity, this is something the SNP government would be keen to support.”

But budgets to construct two long-delayed CalMac ferries have soared well past £300 million.

Earlier this year Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said her party should keep the project alive, before she returned to government.

Ptarmigan Shipping director Derek Sloan says the delays were frustrating given the proposals have already “come so far”.

“If something’s not done in the near future this opportunity will probably be lost,” he warns.

He adds: “I feel sorry for Douglas, because he’s put a lot of effort in trying to get the project high up the agenda.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We’ve always made clear our support for the development of Scotland’s ports and the potential for new direct freight and passenger ferry services linking Scotland to Europe.

“The Scottish Government cannot subsidise routes in ways which would be anti-competitive beyond considering the availability of limited grant funding opportunities for freight initiatives.

“We’ve been clear throughout our discussions that any new service will be required to be delivered on a commercial basis.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “Everyone is keen to see direct ferry routes restored from Fife to Europe, so it is deeply disappointing to see this former SNP MP reach for the usual tactic of blaming Westminster.”

Reflecting on his Westminster career, Mr Chapman believes he has plenty to be proud of as he leaves office – particularly constituency work he has done.

The former Dunfermline MP – who was at the centre of an apparent plot to oust him before he retired – has mostly taken a backseat from campaigning.

He still expects his party to do well on July 4, saying: “I think the SNP will probably do better than some of the polls are predicting.”

Mr Chapman tells us he has been enjoying his “freedom and independence” out of office – joking “maybe that’ll happen for Scotland one day”.

During his time as an MP Mr Chapman briefly served as the SNP’s treasurer.

He quit in 2021, citing a lack of necessary information to do the job properly.

Since then former SNP chief Peter Murrell – married to Nicola Sturgeon – has been charged by police over a long-running investigation into party finances.

On his time in the treasurer role, Mr Chapman says: “It seems a long time ago now.”

The outgoing MP, aged 69, doesn’t expect to be back in parliament again – and says he’s ready to move on from Westminster.

But pressed on an unlikely return for the Holyrood election in 2026, he says: “It’s not part of my plans. But you never say never.”