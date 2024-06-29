Retired SNP MP Douglas Chapman’s unfinished business on Rosyth-Europe ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Retired SNP MP Douglas Chapman’s unfinished business on Rosyth-Europe ferry

Plans to introduce a passenger link between Fife and Dunkirk are on hold - to the frustration of Mr Chapman.

By Justin Bowie
Douglas Chapman says he has unfinished business as he leaves office.
Douglas Chapman says he has unfinished business as he leaves office.

Retired SNP MP Douglas Chapman says he has unfinished business over the stalled project to reintroduce a ferry between Rosyth and Europe.

The outgoing Dunfermline nationalist has been a vocal supporter of the plans for a freight and passenger link between Fife and the continent.

But the scheme – which it was hoped would be up and running by now – has hit stumbling blocks since neither Holyrood or Westminster have coughed up funding.

In January, we revealed the programme needed between just £5 and £10 million to get it up and running.

That’s been hugely disappointing for ferry operators DFDS, who have been behind the project.

Mr Chapman says he shares their frustration as he makes his exit from parliament after representing Dunfermline and West Fife for nine years.

Plans for a ferry between Rosyth and Europe have stalled.

“It’s unfinished business as far as I’m concerned,” he says. “The last few years have been exceptionally frustrating.”

Mr Chapman is worried DFDS will only tolerate delays so long before giving up on the scheme, despite the company’s enthusiasm.

He says: “It’s got a certain shelf-life before they run out of patience and maybe turn their attention to other projects.”

But he is still hopeful, adding: “I still remain confident that it will happen, because it makes economic sense.

“I’m hoping we can find some new funding, if there’s a change of government in London.”

The departing Dunfermline MP blames Westminster for funding obstacles, saying: “Had we not had years of austerity, this is something the SNP government would be keen to support.”

But budgets to construct two long-delayed CalMac ferries have soared well past £300 million.

Earlier this year Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said her party should keep the project alive, before she returned to government.

Derek Sloan, the director of Ptarmigan Shipping. Image: Supplied.

Ptarmigan Shipping director Derek Sloan says the delays were frustrating given the proposals have already “come so far”.

“If something’s not done in the near future this opportunity will probably be lost,” he warns.

He adds: “I feel sorry for Douglas, because he’s put a lot of effort in trying to get the project high up the agenda.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We’ve always made clear our support for the development of Scotland’s ports and the potential for new direct freight and passenger ferry services linking Scotland to Europe.

“The Scottish Government cannot subsidise routes in ways which would be anti-competitive beyond considering the availability of limited grant funding opportunities for freight initiatives.

“We’ve been clear throughout our discussions that any new service will be required to be delivered on a commercial basis.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “Everyone is keen to see direct ferry routes restored from Fife to Europe, so it is deeply disappointing to see this former SNP MP reach for the usual tactic of blaming Westminster.”

Reflecting on his Westminster career, Mr Chapman believes he has plenty to be proud of as he leaves office – particularly constituency work he has done.

The former Dunfermline MP – who was at the centre of an apparent plot to oust him before he retired – has mostly taken a backseat from campaigning.

Douglas Chapman is leaving Westminster after nine years. Image: DC Thomson.

He still expects his party to do well on July 4, saying: “I think the SNP will probably do better than some of the polls are predicting.”

Mr Chapman tells us he has been enjoying his “freedom and independence” out of office – joking “maybe that’ll happen for Scotland one day”.

During his time as an MP Mr Chapman briefly served as the SNP’s treasurer.

He quit in 2021, citing a lack of necessary information to do the job properly.

Since then former SNP chief Peter Murrell – married to Nicola Sturgeon – has been charged by police over a long-running investigation into party finances.

On his time in the treasurer role, Mr Chapman says: “It seems a long time ago now.”

The outgoing MP, aged 69, doesn’t expect to be back in parliament again – and says he’s ready to move on from Westminster.

But pressed on an unlikely return for the Holyrood election in 2026, he says: “It’s not part of my plans. But you never say never.”

More from Politics

Junior doctors protest opposite Downing Street (PA)
NHS leader warns of widespread disruption as doctors continue strike
Members of the armed forces at the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (PA)
Party leaders to discuss support for veterans on Armed Forces Day
The Greens have set out their plans to help small businesses (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Greens set out charter for small businesses to help high streets thrive
Kemi Badenoch, who is running for re-election in the redrawn North West Essex seat, told The Times she still believed the Tories could win the election (Lucy North/PA)
Kemi Badenoch urges former Tory voters to ‘come back’ and not support Reform UK
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer’s armed forces commissioner vow as Tories say he will put UK ‘in danger’
Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage refused to apologise (PA)
Sunak says ‘racism stings’ as Farage refuses to apologise for activist’s slur
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will address the launch event in Belfast (Peter Byrne/PA)
Conservatives to ‘extol benefits of Union’ during NI manifesto launch
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty (PA)
Sunak praises ‘incredible strength’ of his wife and daughters during campaign
Sir Ed Davey said he does not ‘share any values’ with Nigel Farage (BBC/PA)
Ed Davey: If electoral change leads to more Reform MPs ‘so be it’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury in London on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
In Pictures: Starmer says Namaste to final days of campaigning

Conversation