Coin hammering trend at Perthshire beauty spot having ‘devastating impact’ on trees

A conservation charity says a coin hammering trend at a Perthshire beauty spot is having a “devastating impact”.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) says the “tradition” of forcing coins into living trees could lead to the poisoning of wildlife at The Hermitage, near Dunkeld.

Visitors to the attraction have hammered thousands of coins into trees and stumps as part of a trend which started around 12 years ago.

It comes after environmental campaigners previously criticised the trend.

‘More and more’ people coin hammering at the Hermitage

As well as UK coins, Euros and American dimes have all been spotted hammered into deadwood stumps and living trees at the site.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “In recent years, we have seen a revival of the ‘tradition’ of hammering coins into trees which is having a devastating impact on our woodlands.

“More and more people are participating in this practice due to a growing fashion to make votive offerings for wishes, and we’re seeing much damage to trees – including living ones – at The Hermitage.

“This is harmful to the trees themselves and it can poison other wildlife as well, which we are sure many people do not realise.”

NTS has erected signs around the beauty spot to help educate visitors on the impact the trend is having on wildlife.

The charity says metal from the coins can leach into the wood and poison wildlife.

This includes ants and woodpeckers who use dead wood for food and nesting.

One sign features a red ant, saying: “Stop! Please don’t destroy my home! Hammering coins into this deadwood poisons me and all my friends.

“Oh, and it’s really unlucky too.”

Another shows a woodpecker pleading: “Please don’t destroy my food!

“Hammering coins into this deadwood hurts me and all my friends.”

Both signs add: “Deadwood is a vital part of our ecosystem – please don’t damage it.”

The NTS spokesperson added: “As a conservation charity we would be only too grateful to receive these coins as donations which would support our work to protect our precious woodlands and nature.”