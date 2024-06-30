Coin hammering trend at Perthshire beauty spot having ‘devastating impact’ on trees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Coin hammering trend at Perthshire beauty spot having ‘devastating impact’ on trees

The National Trust for Scotland says the "tradition" can poison wildlife.

By Kieran Webster and George Mair
Coins hammered into a felled tree at The Hermitage.
Coins hammered into a tree stump at The Hermitage near Dunkeld. Image: Sarah Mackenzie

A conservation charity says a coin hammering trend at a Perthshire beauty spot is having a “devastating impact”.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) says the “tradition” of forcing coins into living trees could lead to the poisoning of wildlife at The Hermitage, near Dunkeld.

Visitors to the attraction have hammered thousands of coins into trees and stumps as part of a trend which started around 12 years ago.

It comes after environmental campaigners previously criticised the trend.

‘More and more’ people coin hammering at the Hermitage

As well as UK coins, Euros and American dimes have all been spotted hammered into deadwood stumps and living trees at the site.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “In recent years, we have seen a revival of the ‘tradition’ of hammering coins into trees which is having a devastating impact on our woodlands.

“More and more people are participating in this practice due to a growing fashion to make votive offerings for wishes, and we’re seeing much damage to trees – including living ones – at The Hermitage.

Coins hammered into a tree at The Hermitage. Image: Sarah Mackenzie

“This is harmful to the trees themselves and it can poison other wildlife as well, which we are sure many people do not realise.”

NTS has erected signs around the beauty spot to help educate visitors on the impact the trend is having on wildlife.

The charity says metal from the coins can leach into the wood and poison wildlife.

This includes ants and woodpeckers who use dead wood for food and nesting.

A sign for the Hermitage near Dunkeld.
The Hermitage near Dunkeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One sign features a red ant, saying: “Stop! Please don’t destroy my home! Hammering coins into this deadwood poisons me and all my friends.

“Oh, and it’s really unlucky too.”

Another shows a woodpecker pleading: “Please don’t destroy my food!

“Hammering coins into this deadwood hurts me and all my friends.”

Both signs add: “Deadwood is a vital part of our ecosystem – please don’t damage it.”

The NTS spokesperson added: “As a conservation charity we would be only too grateful to receive these coins as donations which would support our work to protect our precious woodlands and nature.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Louise and David Gilchrist with their dog Fern
Perthshire couple hope new dog park in Glencarse will suit puppies and nervous canines
Meghann Beckers, left, stole from neighbour Charlotte Hamilton, pictured with her children.
Perth hairdresser 'anxious in own home' after neighbour snuck in and stole her car
2
"I've been a resident here for 30 years and I've never seen anything quite as disgusting as this.
Perth man says 'disgusting' sewage spilling out on city street is health hazard
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All you need to know as major Dundee project gets under…
14
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail in Kinross.
Locations of all 30 Hairy Highland Coos as trail launched across Perth and Kinross
Meghann Beckers following an earlier hearing in Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drunken car thief smashed into tree after stealing haul of goods from Perth house
SGN roadworks causing tailbacks on the A9 near Dunkeld
7 Perthshire roadwork projects creating gridlock fears ahead of 'critical' tourist season
A border collie was stolen. Image: Shutterstock
Dealer stole Perth man's Border Collie in knifepoint robbery
IMS installation manager Arran Donald with the heat pump in Blairgowrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
What does it take to install a heat pump in Tayside and Fife -…
The View will headline Heartland Festival on the Sunday.
Heartland Festival in Pitlochry: Full details including timings, parking, weather and more

Conversation