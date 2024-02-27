JOHN ALEXANDER: The painful reality of setting Dundee City Council’s budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JOHN ALEXANDER: The painful reality of setting Dundee City Council’s budget

"It’s an understatement to say that this has been challenging and it has genuinely resulted in much agonising, debating and soul searching."

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
By John Alexander

As I said in my previous Courier article, the budget realities facing councils are unprecedented.

They are not, in any way, particular to Dundee but rather, illustrative of the bigger and more deep-rooted issue with local government finance.

Despite this, my team and I have been working over a number of months to balance the increasing costs, demands and expectations with the realities of our budget settlement.

It’s an understatement to say that this has been challenging and it has genuinely resulted in much agonising, debating and soul searching.

What many don’t know is that the council’s budget helps individuals, organisations and communities in ways that are often unseen and not understood.

People won’t know for example, that:

  • Dundee City Council has provided £500,000 to foodbanks, larders and community cafés
  • £2m is provided to support organisations such as Home-Start Dundee, Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland
  • £2m supports advice services, including direct council advice services, Brooksbank Centre and the Citizens Advice Bureau and another £150,000 to support the work of Dundee North Law
  • £1.3m is used to support the Scottish Welfare Fund, helping our city’s most vulnerable and in need
  • £69m in Dundee alone is provided by Scottish Government to stop people suffering as a result of the Bedroom Tax, every year
  • Nearly £1m supports the work of cultural organisations, including Dundee Heritage Trust, Dundee Science Centre and the Rep. This includes outreach work in our communities by these organisations
  • More than £9m supports Leisure & Culture Dundee in delivering cultural, library and sport facilities from the McManus to the Regional Performance Centre

These are, of course, just a few examples but illustrate that beyond merely protecting council services, we are very much trying to protect and support vital organisations and charities who operate and support the city more generally.

They all have incredible value and our budget decisions impact on all of them. What you see in press coverage is much like the tip of the iceberg, but there’s far more under the surface.

‘No easy choices’

Every item in the budget that we protect usually results in a need to cut something from somewhere else and that is the painful reality.

With a circa £24m+ hole to fill, there were no easy choices after 13 years of austerity.

It’s against that backdrop that this year’s budget should be seen.

As recognised by the recent Audit Scotland assessment of Dundee City Council, we have always sought to strike a balance and build a sustainable budget that doesn’t store up problems for future years.

Reserves are there for a rainy day and it’s pouring down right now.

This year, the pressure, scale of savings required and demands on services have necessitated a different and bolder approach. That is why the SNP administration has used every means at our disposal to protect services and avoid the most damaging effects of austerity.

In this year’s budget proposals, there will be no immediate closure of facilities such as Mills Observatory, no reduction to school crossing patrollers, no cuts to Christmas budgets, no cuts to the school swimming service, we will not be altering the frequency of bin collections, nor will be cutting vital funding to advice services or vital support such as discretionary housing payments.

Dundee City Council budget proposals
Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf course and Mills Observatory were at risk of closure. Image: DC Thomson

We will also freeze council tax, at a time when everyone is seeing bills outpace income.

That is not to say that the budget will be easy, without any pain or without reductions, but we firmly believe that we have struck the right balance, in the interest of all Dundonians.

Instead, amongst a series of measures, we will use reserves of £6.7m to protect your services, modest increases in some charges, modest decreases to some external funding and savings related to a review of areas of spend, such as city marketing and bringing together three employability services into one.

In equal importance to protecting the services that you all value, we will also provide vital support of £500,000 to deal with some of the impact of the cost of living crisis, including support for food larders and foodbanks across our communities, £160,000 to continue support for the economy and events, £200,000 to continue work across Dundee’s communities to reduce litter and improve the environment and £2 million to deal with anticipated increases in children’s services, such as social work residential care.

Dundee and Angus Foodbank.
Dundee and Angus Foodbank.

All in all, this budget avoids sweeping cuts and reductions to services that people, rightly, want us to protect whilst also investing in the areas that we know are vitally important for the city going forward, including support for the city’s most vulnerable.

No budget in these days of austerity is without pain, but I hope that people will see that our SNP administration has been laser focused on delivering the best budget in the most difficult of circumstances.

Reserves are there for a rainy day and it’s pouring down right now.

Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Our city has changed dramatically in the 35 years since I was born and raised in Kirkton and I would argue that in many ways, it has changed for the better. That doesn’t mean everything is perfect – far from it – but we should recognise the journey.

As Dundonians, we are allowed to be proud of how far we’ve come as a city, even if it’s not always where we ought or thought we’d be.

We’ve had our fair share of setbacks over the years, and we have and will continue to bounce back stronger.

This budget, I hope, will allow us to continue to strive for better and to take the forward city with a bold determination and ambition for the future.

John Alexander is the leader of Dundee City Council and an SNP councillor for Strathmartine.

Conversation