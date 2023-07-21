Friday court round-up — Knives out and dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Friday court round-up — Knives out and dog attack

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A 28-year-old has admitted assaulting a man and letting his dog bite him in Kirkcaldy.

Jack Gourlay dragged Steven Smith to the ground, repeatedly struck him on the head, and allowed his dog to bite him.

Mr Smith was severely injured in the assault.

Court papers state the incident took place on December 30 last year at Fair Isle Road, Kirkcaldy.

Gourlay, of the town’s Invertiel Terrace, further admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering two police constables by tensing his arms and grabbing the handcuffs, preventing them from being applied, at a property in the town’s Harris Drive on the same date.

Gourlay, who was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, tendered guilty pleas through his lawyer David Cranston.

A not guilty plea was accepted to a charge of allowing the dog to be dangerously out of control.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane adjourned sentencing on Gourlay until August 16 to obtain background reports.

Cell search

A convicted armed robber was caught with an unauthorised mobile phone and SIM card behind bars.

Craig Pritchard, who was jailed for his part in an attempted raid on a BP filling station in Dunfermline, was caught with the contraband at Perth Prison earlier this year.

The 44-year-old was not brought to the city’s sheriff court when his case called on Friday.

HMP Perth.

But his lawyer tendered guilty pleas to charges of having a SIM card on February 13 and a mobile phone on March 22.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the items were discovered during routine searches of the accused’s cell.

Sheriff Mark Moir KC sentenced Pritchard to four months imprisonment.

The term will run alongside his current sentence and will not affect his release date in July 2025.

Pritchard was jailed for four years in May 2021 for wielding a hammer during an attempted robbery on a petrol station in Dunfermline’s Bothwell Street.

Weeks later, he was sentenced to 45 months for breaking into a neighbour’s home, armed with a hunting knife.

Accident inquiry

The wife of a service engineer killed in a tragic accident at a Perth supermarket has spoken of her grief after an inquiry ruled her husband’s death could have been avoided.

Kenny Heron, 51, died after being crushed beneath a scissor lift at a Co-Op store in Bridgend, Perth, in October 2019.

Kenny and Sheryl Heron

Mr Heron was carrying out routine maintenance when he removed a “bung” in the lift’s hydraulics while underneath it, causing the lift platform to collapse on him.

He had just finished cleaning and greasing the Danish-built lift and had attempted to bleed the hydraulic system, which had failed to restart.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene in Bridgend

A fatal accident inquiry has ruled that a failure to provide supporting blocks or props – that could have stopped the lift from falling – contributed to Mr Heron’s death.

Full story here

‘Malicious’ driving charge

A man has appeared in court accused of causing damage to a Scone property in an incident involving three vehicles.

Ross Boag faces allegations he maliciously drove a van towards two cars in Elmgrove, causing them damage, on January 14.

The 23-year-old is accused of using the van to force one of the cars, a Volvo V40, to strike a property causing extensive and structural damage.

Boag, of Gilsay Place, is further accused of dangerous driving.

He appeared in the dock on Friday and pled not guilty.

A trial was set for January 15, with an intermediate hearing on December 14.

Chip shop drama

A 57-year-old man brandished two large knives during a bizarre flare-up outside a Perthshire chip shop.

William Mongan grasped the blades as he stepped out of a car and began to approach a group of men in Aberfeldy town centre.

William Mongan at Perth Sheriff Court

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was then suddenly pulled away by the vehicle he had just exited, dragged along the street and suffered serious injuries to his legs and back.

Mongan, of Garth Cottages, Aberfeldy, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive way, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting, swearing and brandishing knives on January 23, last year.

He was told that if he wasn’t a first offender, he may have faced prison.

Full story here

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

