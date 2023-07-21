JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers

Saints and Dundee United have both had slow starts to their season.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
By Jim Spence

I thought St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean’s message to his players after the defeat at Stenhousemuir was a stark warning of the commitment he expects.

After including those unavailable through injury in his post-match comments he then said: “They don’t want to be injured, I know that, and they’re working hard to get back.

“But sometimes you have to push yourself and as a player you don’t play when you’re 100% too often.

“You just have to get through it at times.”

It was a brutal appraisal of the reality of professional football.

I don’t think he was suggesting his sick list men were malingering but he was pointing out a harsh truth, that in a tough game you have to be tough.

We’ve all worked with folk who are off at the first sign of a sniffle.

Football’s no different.

Players have varying levels of fortitude but in the Saints gaffer’s first major job he needs men with only the highest possible levels of resilience if he and they are to succeed.

Every club has players who will linger on the treatment table longer than the manager would like and while injuries have to be treated with respect, any gaffer worth his salt soon separates the real sufferers from the shirkers.

Fans expect full-time teams to beat part-timers.

Those sides that do, get little praise because it’s assumed they should. Those that don’t get slaughtered because it’s expected that they should have.

So Dundee did the business against Bonnyrigg and get only nods of recognition for a solid professional job, while St Johnstone and Dundee United get hammered for losing to Stenhousemuir and Spartans.

Tony Docherty can be well satisfied with a potential banana skin avoided but before the league season even starts Steven MacLean and Jim Goodwin are getting it in the neck after defeats to clubs miles below their status.

Dundee completely dominated their match despite the narrow scoreline and the support is in good heart, with Docherty’s squad-building winning approval from fans.

Some Arabs though are seriously questioning owner Mark Ogren’s commitment and wondering if he’s lost interest in his United venture.

Those doubters are also querying whether Goodwin can transform their fortunes and whether his squad has the quality needed to escape the Championship.

When expectation meets reality in football it’s usually a painful experience, and for Saints and United those League Cup losses have already bruised their hopes.

Dundee United coach Dave Bowman reacts to something said by a supporter at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh
United coach Dave Bowman reacts furiously. Image: Twitter / @DundeeDerry

Fans pay good money to follow their teams and their frustrations are understandable, but they can also be self defeating.

Hurling bitter vitriol as happened to United players at Spartans can backfire.

Confidence is already fragile and destructive comment in person or on social media doesn’t improve matters.

Louis Moult’s signing has been well received.

The experienced striker has had a tough time injury-wise and says he sees social media and is aware of what’s said.

He says he can handle it but not every player can, and there’s a fine line between objective criticism which most players can take and the sort of wild-eyed abuse which can shatter confidence completely

