Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie says Angus club are ‘indebted to local business’ as Glebe Park is renamed

Brechin's home will now be called the Carnegie Fuels Stadium at Glebe Park after significant sponsorship deal with local fuel and haulage company.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin City have renamed their ground as the Carnegie Fuels LTD Stadium at Glebe Park. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie says his club is ‘indebted to local business’ after agreeing a deal to rename Glebe Park.

City’s home ground will now be called the Carnegie Fuels Stadium at Glebe Park after sponsorship deal with the local fuels and haulage company.

And while Mackie accepts that some fans may not immediately buy into the name change, he insists it makes ‘perfect business sense.’

Mackie has also been heartened by the continued support from local business as the Highland League champions get set to kick off their title defence next weekend.

And he has vowed to continue strengthening local links as Brechin bid to bounce back to the SPFL.

Brechin City stars Seth Patrick and Euan Spark with Kevin Carnegie of Carnegie Fuels LTD. Image: Brechin City FC.

“We’re delighted to do a deal with Carnegie Fuels,” said Mackie.

“Kevin, Rosie and the rest of the Carnegie family are tremendous supporters of the local community.

“They’ve already come onto the back of our shirts as sponsors. Now they’ve significantly increased their support with the stadium naming rights.

“If we are renaming the stadium then it makes absolute sense to have it named after a local company.

“I know some people will still call it Glebe Park and that’s their prerogative.

“But it makes perfect sense to have the stadium renamed.

“Clubs have been doing it for years and in order to continue making this club competitive we have to exhaust every potential income source.

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Image: Brechin City

“Brechin are indebted to the Carnegies but also to all the other businesses that support us.

“We also want to make it clear it’s not a one-way street. We will support local as much as we possibly can.

“The community spirit in Brechin is phenomenal and we are much stronger together.”

Brechin City to host season ticket open night as Kevin Mackie targets record sales

Meanwhile, Mackie is hoping the club can smash through its season ticket record before they host Formartine United in the Highland League opener next weekend.

City have moved to a digital ticket sales portal and are now selling kits and merchandising online.

And after renewing their commitment to free under 16 season tickets, they hope big home crowds – such as the 2,000-plus for the Spartans pyramid play-off – are not one-offs.

The club is hosting a season ticket night on Monday 6.30pm-9pm at The City Club to assist fans with the use of the new Fanbase ticket purchasing system.

Mackie added: “The uptake on our season tickets has been impressive.

“We are on track to smash our record before the season starts and hope we can have a big push in the next seven days.

“We are fully committed to giving under-16s season tickets for free.

“That is growing the next generation of support but it’s heartening to see all range ages of people watching us.

“There was such a fantastic backing from the fans last year. Look at how many locals turned up for the Spartans game and we hope to see them back this year.

“You can now also buy the kit and training gear from anywhere in the world.”

