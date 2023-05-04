Brechin City expect biggest crowd in 4 years as 1500 could pack into Glebe Park for pyramid play-off showdown with Spartans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City are hoping to attract their biggest crowd in four years when Spartans visit for the pyramid play-off shoot-out on Saturday.

The Angus side will bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit to the Edinburgh side in the second leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.

And with the Highland League champions’ promotion bid capturing the imagination of the local community, they anticipate a large attendance at Glebe Park.

🫵 Your support has been nothing short of outstanding all season. On Saturday, City's quest for promotion to the SPFL continues – let's see the Brechin community turn out in large numbers and be the 12th man yet again. pic.twitter.com/demTFahDUa — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) May 2, 2023

City took 750 fans with them to Spartans for the away leg with over 2,000 packing into Ainslie Park last weekend.

A similar amount of Brechin fans travelled to Buckie Thistle for the title decider with 951 turning out for a 5-0 win over Fraserburgh in their last home match.

But with so much at stake, City chairman Kevin Mackie anticipates numbers to rival the 1,509 that watched Arbroath clinch the League One title at in April 2019 at Glebe Park.

The club’s hospitality offering is also likely to be busy with limited availability.

“The people of Brechin are really buying into what we are trying to do here,” said chairman Kevin Mackie.

🥂 City now head into the 2nd leg of our Pyramid Playoff against @spartansfc on Saturday, and it’s still all to play for! Why not make a day of it and watch the Champions whilst enjoying our popular matchday hospitality? Full details of the package can be found below 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/e3EAH01tXS — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) May 1, 2023

“They have followed us all over the country. Their support has been incredible wherever we’ve gone.

“We had a vast support in Edinburgh last week and I’d imagine everyone will want to turn out for this one.

“There could be fans from other parts of Angus showing an interest too.

“There were almost 1,000 here for Fraserburgh and I’d expect more for this.

“With Spartans bringing a decent support we could be looking at 1,500 on Saturday.

“The game is massive to both clubs.

“Spartans have the lead but it’s half-time and we’ll be making a real push to try and go up.

“The fans can play a part in that. They can be our 12th man so I’d urge them all to come out and watch us.”