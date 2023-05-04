Brechin City expect biggest crowd in 4 years as 1500 could pack into Glebe Park for pyramid play-off showdown with Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City expect biggest crowd in 4 years as 1500 could pack into Glebe Park for pyramid play-off showdown with Spartans

Glebe Park men are hoping to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit to book their place in the pyramid play-off final.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin City fans are expected to turn out in big numbers against Spartans. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media
Brechin City fans are expected to turn out in big numbers against Spartans. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Brechin City are hoping to attract their biggest crowd in four years when Spartans visit for the pyramid play-off shoot-out on Saturday.

The Angus side will bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit to the Edinburgh side in the second leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.

And with the Highland League champions’ promotion bid capturing the imagination of the local community, they anticipate a large attendance at Glebe Park.

City took 750 fans with them to Spartans for the away leg with over 2,000 packing into Ainslie Park last weekend.

A similar amount of Brechin fans travelled to Buckie Thistle for the title decider with 951 turning out for a 5-0 win over Fraserburgh in their last home match.

But with so much at stake, City chairman Kevin Mackie anticipates numbers to rival the 1,509 that watched Arbroath clinch the League One title at in April 2019 at Glebe Park.

The club’s hospitality offering is also likely to be busy with limited availability.

“The people of Brechin are really buying into what we are trying to do here,” said chairman Kevin Mackie.

“They have followed us all over the country. Their support has been incredible wherever we’ve gone.

“We had a vast support in Edinburgh last week and I’d imagine everyone will want to turn out for this one.

Brechin City fans can be Angus club’s 12th man

“There could be fans from other parts of Angus showing an interest too.

“There were almost 1,000 here for Fraserburgh and I’d expect more for this.

“With Spartans bringing a decent support we could be looking at 1,500 on Saturday.

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Image: Brechin City

“The game is massive to both clubs.

“Spartans have the lead but it’s half-time and we’ll be making a real push to try and go up.

“The fans can play a part in that. They can be our 12th man so I’d urge them all to come out and watch us.”

