REVIEW: Swashbuckling romance blossoms in retelling of Kidnapped at Perth Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

REVIEW: Swashbuckling romance blossoms in retelling of Kidnapped at Perth Theatre

Scottish theatre darling Isobel McArthur is one of the creative minds behind the new NTS production.

Kidnapped at Perth Theatre earned four stars from David. Image: Laurence Winram.
Kidnapped at Perth Theatre earned four stars from David. Image: Laurence Winram.
By David Pollock

Anyone who has tried to book a ticket for the National Theatre of Scotland’s new touring adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic 1886 adventure tale Kidnapped will have noticed it’s been selling in its droves.

Why is this? Everyone loves a good adventure yarn, of course, especially one they’re familiar with.

Yet undoubtedly, the presence of co-writer and co-director Isobel McArthur among the creative team is a big boost to the play.

McArthur has become a big name in Scottish theatre following the Olivier Award-winning West End success of her breakthrough hit Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), which was first seen at the Tron in Glasgow.

Collaborating with that play’s musical director Michael John McCarthy as co-writer here, and Gareth Nicholls as co-director, Kidnapped crackles with the same transformative, youthful energy.

Isobel McArthur and MJ McCarthy at the launch of Kidnapped. Image: James Chapelard.

People who paid attention in English at school should know the story.

Borders lad David Balfour (Ryan J Mackay, playing the part wide-eyed and hopeful) is left orphaned and homeless when his father dies, so he sets out on a journey to Cramond on the banks of the Forth to claim a previously unknown family fortune.

Yet his mean uncle Ebeneezer has him Shanghaied by a group of sailors (or are they pirates?) and sent to America, on which trip he meets swashbuckling Jacobite Alan Breck Stewart (Malcolm Cumming), gets shipwrecked, is washed up on Mull and treks back across Scotland, encountering murder and betrayal on the way.

‘Plenty of laughs’ in retelling of classic tale

There are plenty of laughs in this retelling, with just the right amount of irreverence added to hurry the story along and a bit of political bite as David and Alan’s Whig and Jacobite leanings clash.

Ryan J Mackay and Malcolm Cumming in Kidnapped. Image: James Chapelard.

Yet the biggest change in this version is the transformation of their friendship into an epic romance with one another.

Anna Orton’s set design is bright and inventive, including a versatile big boulder and an impressive underwater sequence, and a high-quality supporting ensemble including Grant O’Rourke, Danielle Jam and David Rankine bring heart and humour to match McCarthy’s musical score reinterpretations of ‘80s hits by Yazoo, Big Country, Talking Heads and more.

Rating

  • Kidnapped by National Theatre of Scotland – 4/5 stars

Kidnapped is at Perth Theatre until Saturday, before it tours to Newcastle and Brighton. More info and tickets at the NTS website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kidnapped at Perth Theatre earned four stars from David. Image: Laurence Winram.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
2
Kidnapped at Perth Theatre earned four stars from David. Image: Laurence Winram.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
Kidnapped at Perth Theatre earned four stars from David. Image: Laurence Winram.
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
4
Kidnapped at Perth Theatre earned four stars from David. Image: Laurence Winram.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
5
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
9
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
8
Kidnapped at Perth Theatre earned four stars from David. Image: Laurence Winram.
Dundee Fat Sam’s DJ quits after 33 years on the decks
9
Kidnapped at Perth Theatre earned four stars from David. Image: Laurence Winram.
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
10
Kidnapped at Perth Theatre earned four stars from David. Image: Laurence Winram.
Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ as Dundee United boss salutes Arabs for 40-minute St Johnstone…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]