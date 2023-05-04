Police called twice to youths on roofs of shops in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to a Kirkcaldy retail park twice in one night after youths were seen climbing on the roofs of shops.

The alarm was raised at Fife Central Retail Park on Wednesday at around 8pm.

Youngsters were spotted on top of the Dreams and B&Q stores during the incident.

A video shared on social media also showed several seagulls flying and squawking above the youngsters.

Posting on the Fife Jammer Locations Facebook page, some locals criticised the youths – while others branded it “kids being kids”.

One man wrote: “I’m sorry but if kids decide to climb up onto roofs of these type of buildings, then it’s their fault what happens.

“It is dangerous to do this type of things but kids still decide to do these silly things.”

‘How many of us did this stuff when we were wee?’

But another posted “This is awesome, kids being kids and not stuck to a screen, how many of us did this stuff when we were wee?”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of youths on a roof at Chapel Park in Kirkcaldy at around 8pm on Wednesday.

“The youths were traced and advice given.

“We then received a further call around 9.55pm of youths on the roof, police attended and there was no trace of youths on arrival.”