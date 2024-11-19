Oor Wullie returns to Dundee Rep stage for fun-filled Christmas run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Entertainment Theatre

Oor Wullie returns to Dundee Rep stage for fun-filled Christmas run

Help Ma Boab! Wullie and the Sunday Post gang are going on an all-new adventure for the holidays.

In partnership with Dundee Rep
Oor Wullie looks out through a window on stage to theatregoers
The original production in 2019 was a massive hit with audiences across Scotland.

Oor Wullie characters have endured as important parts of contemporary Scottish culture, particularly in Dundee at Christmas. So don’t miss Wullie and his gang as they return to the Rep stage this holiday season!

Jings! Crivvens! Help Ma Boab! Scotland’s cheekiest scamp is burstin’ back onto the scene this Christmas!

After a massively successful tour across Scotland in 2019, Oor Wullie: The Musical makes its triumphant return to celebrate 85 years of the beloved Scottish comic strip.

Dundee Rep, in association with Noisemaker, presents an all-new version of the smash-hit musical, promising a production that’s bigger and more exciting than when it was first staged five years ago.

The award-winning creative team has expanded the show to tell an all-new adventure. They also added more catchy songs to leave audiences humming long after they’ve left the theatre. The same writers and director were behind last year’s smashin’ production of A Christmas Carol.

Cast rehearses as Oor Wullie characters
The award-winning creative team has expanded the show to include more catchy songs.

Andrew Panton, artistic director of Dundee Rep and director of Oor Wullie, says: “We are absolutely thrilled that Oor Wullie and his gang will be landing back on the Rep stage for our Christmas show this year.

“It was such a hit with audiences back in 2019 and we can’t wait to share this new version of the show. It’s going to be bigger, bolder with even more laughs and brilliant songs. There really is something for every member of the family this season.”

Meet the cast bringing Oor Wullie characters to life

Of course, fans can expect to see their favourite characters from the iconic comic books. Stepping into the tackety boots of Auchenshoogle’s mischievous son, Wullie is Kyle Gardiner.

He says: “From reading the annuals in my Gran’s house as a wean, to playing Wullie on stage at such an iconic venue as Dundee Rep – it is dream come true stuff.

“I’ll never get over my dad’s reaction when I told him about the offer, he was buzzing! He told me that Wullie was his favourite character of all time, so no pressure…!

“In nearly 90 years of print, Wullie has barely changed. He’s a character that links together generations of families and is a proper trademark of Scottish culture.

“I’m counting down the days ‘til I can have a go at bringing him to life!”

Kyle will be joined by leading Scottish stage talent portraying the much-loved characters who make up Wullie’s Sunday Post gang. There’s Grant McIntyre as Wee Eck, Bailey Newsome as Soapy Soutar, Beth Robb Adams as Primrose and Mairi Barclay as Basher.

New characters will be introduced to join in on the fun of the cast bringing Oor Wullie characters to life on stage. RoMaya Jey plays Nilo while Taqi Nazeer plays Daniyal. Elliot McLean, who recently graduated from New College Lanarkshire, will make his debut as Boab.

Antony Strachan plays local policeman and Wullie’s arch-nemesis, PC Murdoch while Rep favourite Ann Louise Ross takes on the role of Ms Watkins.

Book your tickets to see Oor Wullie

RoMaya Jey and Kyle Gardiner rehearse for the Oor Wullie stage musical.
RoMaya Jey and Kyle Gardiner rehearse for the musical.

Even after 85 years, he’s still Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A’body’s Wullie!

So don’t miss out on all the fun. Grab your pals and snag your tickets for another Rep Christmas you’ll never forget!

Oor Wullie will run at Dundee Rep Theatre throughout the festive season from Saturday November 23 to Monday December 30 2024, with an opening press performance on Thursday November 28 2024.

Audio described performance on Wednesday December 11 at 7pm.

BSL interpreted and captioned performance on Wednesday December 18 at 7pm.

Tickets from £15.

Call 01382 223 530 or book online.

More from Theatre

Courier News, Caroline Lindsay Story, CR0003648 Features pictures to accompany story about Pitlochry Festival Theatre new artistic director Elizabeth Newman. Picture shows Elizabeth Newman with the theatre in the background. Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Port-Na-Craig Rd, Pitlochry. 2nd October 2018 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
My Pitlochry: Exiting theatre boss Elizabeth Newman's favourite things about 'idyllic' Perthshire town
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Elizabeth Newman Big Interview Picture shows; Elizabeth Newman directing A Streetcar Named Desire. Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Supplied by Image: Fraser Band Date; 2023
Pitlochry theatre boss Elizabeth Newman's fond goodbye - and advice for successor Alan Cumming
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. There's A Place preview Picture shows; Loch pic ----- LEFT TO RIGHT....Rosie Graham, El?na Redmond, Leah Byrne, Tinashe Warikandwa, Yana Harris Cabin interior pic ------ LEFT TO RIGHT.....Leah Byrne, Tinashe Warikandwa, Rosie Graham, Yana Harris, El?na Redmond There's A Place_3 Looking out from the cabin where the Beatles stayed are Rosie Graham and El?na Redmond. For the shots of the Fab Four in Perth, the guide is: John (J) is Tinashe Warikandwa Paul (P) is Leah Byre George (G) is Rosie Graham Ringo (R) is Yana Harris. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 03/09/2024
Fab Four fans celebrated as play reimagining The Beatles' legendary jaunt on Loch Earn…
Recently appointed new director of The Byre Theatre in St Andrews, Julie Ellen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New St Andrews Byre Theatre director’s journey is a ‘homecoming’
CR0049983, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Immersive theatre experience at Dudhope Park with theatre maker Sharron Devine. The performance is called Dud Hopes (cryptonite) Picture shows; Rebecca Baird during the immersive experience which involved walking around Dudhope park listening to music and voice through earphones alongside theatre maker Sharron Devine. Tuesday 17th September, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Who is the woman walking folk round Dudhope Park with headphones - and what…
Margaret Mather MBE at Dundee City Chambers where a civic reception was held to celebrate 54 years of Dundee Junior Showtime. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
'Humble' roots recalled as Dundee celebrates 54 years of Margaret Mather’s Dundee Junior Showtime
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Snake in the grass Picture shows; Deirdre Davis. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
From Pitlochry life to Dundee murder - former River City star Deirdre has landed…
Dundee Hilltown Ad-Lib Arts founder Victoria Rice. Image: Victoria Rice
'Humble' Dundee roots inspired Perth-based Victoria Rice to bring theatre to the community
Andrew Barrett, son of Perth Councillors Liz and Peter Barrett, plays Mark Renton in Trainspotting Live.
Perth politicians’ son delivers 500th performance in ‘shocking’ global smash Trainspotting Live

Conversation