Oor Wullie returns to Dundee Rep stage for fun-filled Christmas run

Oor Wullie characters have endured as important parts of contemporary Scottish culture, particularly in Dundee at Christmas. So don’t miss Wullie and his gang as they return to the Rep stage this holiday season!

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Jings! Crivvens! Help Ma Boab! Scotland’s cheekiest scamp is burstin’ back onto the scene this Christmas!

After a massively successful tour across Scotland in 2019, Oor Wullie: The Musical makes its triumphant return to celebrate 85 years of the beloved Scottish comic strip.

Dundee Rep, in association with Noisemaker, presents an all-new version of the smash-hit musical, promising a production that’s bigger and more exciting than when it was first staged five years ago.

The award-winning creative team has expanded the show to tell an all-new adventure. They also added more catchy songs to leave audiences humming long after they’ve left the theatre. The same writers and director were behind last year’s smashin’ production of A Christmas Carol.

Andrew Panton, artistic director of Dundee Rep and director of Oor Wullie, says: “We are absolutely thrilled that Oor Wullie and his gang will be landing back on the Rep stage for our Christmas show this year.

“It was such a hit with audiences back in 2019 and we can’t wait to share this new version of the show. It’s going to be bigger, bolder with even more laughs and brilliant songs. There really is something for every member of the family this season.”

Meet the cast bringing Oor Wullie characters to life

Of course, fans can expect to see their favourite characters from the iconic comic books. Stepping into the tackety boots of Auchenshoogle’s mischievous son, Wullie is Kyle Gardiner.

He says: “From reading the annuals in my Gran’s house as a wean, to playing Wullie on stage at such an iconic venue as Dundee Rep – it is dream come true stuff.

“I’ll never get over my dad’s reaction when I told him about the offer, he was buzzing! He told me that Wullie was his favourite character of all time, so no pressure…!

“In nearly 90 years of print, Wullie has barely changed. He’s a character that links together generations of families and is a proper trademark of Scottish culture.

“I’m counting down the days ‘til I can have a go at bringing him to life!”

Kyle will be joined by leading Scottish stage talent portraying the much-loved characters who make up Wullie’s Sunday Post gang. There’s Grant McIntyre as Wee Eck, Bailey Newsome as Soapy Soutar, Beth Robb Adams as Primrose and Mairi Barclay as Basher.

New characters will be introduced to join in on the fun of the cast bringing Oor Wullie characters to life on stage. RoMaya Jey plays Nilo while Taqi Nazeer plays Daniyal. Elliot McLean, who recently graduated from New College Lanarkshire, will make his debut as Boab.

Antony Strachan plays local policeman and Wullie’s arch-nemesis, PC Murdoch while Rep favourite Ann Louise Ross takes on the role of Ms Watkins.

Book your tickets to see Oor Wullie

Even after 85 years, he’s still Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A’body’s Wullie!

So don’t miss out on all the fun. Grab your pals and snag your tickets for another Rep Christmas you’ll never forget!

Oor Wullie will run at Dundee Rep Theatre throughout the festive season from Saturday November 23 to Monday December 30 2024, with an opening press performance on Thursday November 28 2024.

Audio described performance on Wednesday December 11 at 7pm.

BSL interpreted and captioned performance on Wednesday December 18 at 7pm.

Tickets from £15.

Call 01382 223 530 or book online.