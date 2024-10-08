New St Andrews Byre Theatre director’s journey is a ‘homecoming’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New St Andrews Byre Theatre director’s journey is a ‘homecoming’

Former veterinary nurse Julie Ellen first performed at the St Andrews Byre Theatre in the 1980s - and now she's at the helm.

Recently appointed new director of The Byre Theatre in St Andrews, Julie Ellen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Eight months on from becoming the new director of the St Andrews Byre Theatre, Julie Ellen has been settling in to her new role.

But for her, this is much more than just a job. It’s a homecoming.

With a career spanning decades across Scotland’s arts scene, Julie’s connection to the Byre goes back more than 30 years.

Now, she’s back to guide the historic theatre into what she hopes is a bright future, fusing her rich professional experience with a deeply personal connection to the town and its beloved cultural hub.

“I’m thrilled to be back at the Byre,” Julie says with a smile in her first interview with The Courier.

“This place has always held a special place in my heart.”

Julie Ellen’s appointment follows the successful tenure of Kally Lloyd-Jones and Jessica Richards, who led the theatre through a transformative period.

The University of St Andrews, which stepped in to save the Byre after its 2013 financial collapse, now entrusts Julie to build upon that foundation, continuing to make the theatre an integral part of the university and the wider community.

Julie says what’s “really exciting” is the way the university and the theatre have come together.

She describes it as a “perfect fusion of scholarly life and professional arts”.

However, her vision for the Byre also draws from her previous experiences at the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling and The Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock, both of which had strong ties to local communities.

Julie feels the Byre stands out because of its deep connection with the University of St Andrews and its dual mission to serve both the academic and local populations.

What inspired Julie Ellen to pursue a career in the arts?

Born and raised in Wigan, Lancashire, Julie’s path to the world of theatre wasn’t a straight line.

“I actually started as a veterinary nurse,” she laughs.

“I love animals, but I soon realised I needed to do something more kinetic – sitting still just wasn’t for me.”

Her interest in the arts began unexpectedly when she started taking dance and drama classes at a local arts centre for fun.

That hobby soon turned into a passion, leading her to study at Queen Margaret College in Edinburgh.

From there, Julie’s career took off. After working as an actor and managing a pub theatre in London, she returned to Scotland and worked with Suspect Culture, a cutting-edge theatre company.

Later, she co-founded Playwrights’ Studio Scotland, which is still going strong today.

But it was her first role at the Byre Theatre that left a lasting mark.

She had been working on a grass roots project in Buckhaven when she was offered a summer season at the Byre.

“I first came here in the late 1980s when the Byre was still a producing theatre,” she recalls.

“I performed in a piece called The Comeback by Stephen Greenhorn, who went on to create River City. The Byre had such a strong sense of community, and I ended up staying in St Andrews for six years.”

Why is Julie inspired by the Byre Theatre?

Julie is quick to praise the Byre’s current programme, which she describes as “exceptionally full and wonderfully diverse.”

“There’s a brilliant mix here – from world-class companies like the National Theatre of Scotland, who recently performed their James project, to locally made productions involving community groups and students.

Byre Theatre

“We have something for everyone, and it’s all given equal love and value,” she says.

A big part of Julie’s role is to continue nurturing that diversity.

“We have students from all over the world making their own work in the studio, alongside professional performances and community events,” she adds.

“The Byre is buzzing in the most delightful way.”

How significant has the Byre take over by the University of St Andrews been?

The Byre Theatre’s recent history has been turbulent. After its financial collapse in 2013, many feared the worst. But the University of St Andrews stepped in to save it.

Julie acknowledges that, at the time, there was some nervousness about the university’s intentions.

However, she adds: “The university has stayed true to its promise. It’s fully committed to providing a space for everyone in St Andrews, whether they’re part of the university or not. That kind of dedication is rare, and I find it really refreshing.”

Julie says the partnership has given the Byre a stability that many theatres in the UK lack, particularly in the current climate of financial uncertainty.

“We’re very fortunate to have the university’s support,” Julie says.

“But we also need to recognise that we’re part of a bigger ecosystem. We rely on touring productions, which are facing their own funding challenges.”

What does the future hold for the Byre Theatre?

For Julie, the Byre’s future is all about balance. She says they need to continue being a place where professional, student, and community theatre all come together.

“It’s that lovely combination that makes the Byre so special,” she adds.

She’s particularly excited about the upcoming pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, which is already in preparation.

“People are amazed when I tell them we start working on the panto months in advance,” she says.

“It’s fantastic that we can offer this to local schools, so kids can experience high-quality theatre without having to travel to the big cities.”

Conversation