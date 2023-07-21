Emergency services arrive at Dundee street after car fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Emergency services arrive at Dundee street after car fire

Both police and fire crews are in attendance next to the Ancrum Road junction.

By Ben MacDonald
Logie Street, Dundee
Police and fire crews are currently at Logie Street. Image: Google Street View

Emergency services are currently dealing with a vehicle fire on Dundee’s Logie Street.

Both police and fire crews are in attendance at a property next to the Ancrum Road junction.

A burnt out car was spotted by members of the public in a driveway on the busy road.

One eyewitness said: “”We were driving towards Lochee when we saw the emergency services.

“The car in the driveway looked really badly damaged.

“Police were liaising with firefighters in the driveway.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed with The Courier that they currently have one appliance in attendance.

Police Scotland said that they had arrived at 6.05pm to assist with the incident.

More to follow

More from Dundee

John Reid and Westie Charlie who were injured in the first attack.
Dog that injured Dundee OAP destroyed after second attack
Graduating in Sociology, Eve Morrison, 21, Corinna O'Malley, 21, and Sophia Forman, 23. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as hundreds of students graduate from Abertay University
The Boomerang Community Centre, Kemback Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee food larder forced to shut after community centre break-in
Ardler champion, Bette Gurvan
Bette Gurvan obituary: Champion of Ardler and past Dundee Citizen of Year with 'heart…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Knife assault Picture shows; Kenneth Nicoll. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 04/07/2023
Dundee dealer admits horrific Stanley blade attack in Forfar
Smoke was billowing from a property on Rankine Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Woman taken to hospital after late-night blaze at Dundee flat
Police at Tulloch Court, Dundee.
Man, 36, taken to hospital after disturbance at Dundee multi
Paul Hegarty showed off his Scotland memorabilia during his visit to the Football Memories group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee United icon Paul Hegarty on marking Maradona and what he thinks of his…
Time for a seat and a blether after a busy morning's shopping at the Keiller Centre in Dundee.
In pictures: What life was like in Dundee in 1983
Jordon Forster during his time playing for Dundee.
Abusive ex-Dundee and Fife footballer ordered to stay away from former partner for 10…