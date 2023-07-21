Emergency services arrive at Dundee street after car fire

Emergency services are currently dealing with a vehicle fire on Dundee’s Logie Street.

Both police and fire crews are in attendance at a property next to the Ancrum Road junction.

A burnt out car was spotted by members of the public in a driveway on the busy road.

One eyewitness said: “”We were driving towards Lochee when we saw the emergency services.

“The car in the driveway looked really badly damaged.

“Police were liaising with firefighters in the driveway.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed with The Courier that they currently have one appliance in attendance.

Police Scotland said that they had arrived at 6.05pm to assist with the incident.

More to follow