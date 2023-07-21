Police called after car crashes into Glenrothes house

Police are currently in attendance at a house in Glenrothes after a car drove into the property.

The incident happened on Woodside Way just before 8pm.

A Vauxhall Corsa was spotted ploughing into the house, across the road from the Woodside Inn.

It is not known if there have been any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.55pm, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a house in the Woodside Way area of Glenrothes.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.

“There is no further information at this time.”

More to follow