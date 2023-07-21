Fife Police called after car crashes into Glenrothes house Police Scotland received the call at 7.55pm. By Ben MacDonald July 21 2023, 9.11pm Share Police called after car crashes into Glenrothes house Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4578589/car-crashes-glenrothes-house/ Copy Link The car ploughed into the house on Woodside Way. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services Police are currently in attendance at a house in Glenrothes after a car drove into the property. The incident happened on Woodside Way just before 8pm. A Vauxhall Corsa was spotted ploughing into the house, across the road from the Woodside Inn. It is not known if there have been any injuries. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.55pm, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a house in the Woodside Way area of Glenrothes. “Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing. “There is no further information at this time.” More to follow