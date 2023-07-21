Man, 34, arrested following disturbance in Dundee city centre

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance at Dundee’s Seagate.

Police were called to the city centre just before 8pm on Friday evening.

Members of the public saw several police units called to the area.

One eyewitness said: “There were around six police cars that arrived on the street.

“A number of them made their way inside a property next to William Hill.

“They came out with a man in handcuffs then a few of the cars left the area.

“A couple stayed after the man was taken away.”

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.55pm, we received a report of a disturbance in the Seagate area of Dundee.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”