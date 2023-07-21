Luke Jephcott: Steven MacLean hopes he’s got St Johnstone a fox in the box and gives update on second transfer target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Jephcott: Steven MacLean hopes he’s got St Johnstone a fox in the box and gives update on second transfer target

Adjusting to Scottish football shouldn't be a problem for the 'robust' centre-forward.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean and Luke Jephcott.
Steven MacLean and Luke Jephcott. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.

Steven MacLean believes new striker Luke Jephcott has the predatory penalty box instincts his St Johnstone team has been lacking.

The Perth manager made the former Plymouth Argyle centre-forward his first outfield signing of the summer on a two-year deal.

MacLean knows what the former Wales under-21 international’s biggest assets are.

And he’ll be tasking Jephcott with giving Saints an end product.

“Luke will bring goals, hopefully,” said MacLean.

“For his size he is a tough boy and he will take a hit.

“He links the play well and looks like a goalscorer.

“I’ve played in League Two, League One and the Championship.

“I’ve told him it’s different up here – 100 miles an hour – and he knows that. He is excited.

“He can use it as a platform. That is a big selling point for me. Go and show how good you are.

“Luke is still a young boy. He is young enough to kick on and do really well for himself.

“He has potential and has played for Plymouth at a good level.

“He also has the experience of being at Swindon, so he is robust.

“He can play off the front and as a central striker.

“He is a goalscorer. He will not be playing off either side.

“I spoke to a couple of people at Plymouth.

“I had a couple of good reports about him. He just wanted to get up the road and get started.”

Luke Jephcott is deadly in the penalty box as he showed with this goal against Wigan.
Luke Jephcott is deadly in the penalty box as he showed with this goal against Wigan. Image: Shutterstock.

MacLean will be delighted if Jephcott builds a name for himself in Scottish football for close-range finishes rather than 25-yard wonder-goals.

“Strikers will score from distance but they are one in 10, 20 or even 30,” he said.

“You get goals in the box and that is maybe what we missed against Stenhousemuir.  

“It’s not luck being in the right place at the right time. It’s a knack and is hard to teach.

“We’re not going to be able to pay top dollar for a striker with loads of goals.

“It is up to us to create chances and get Luke in the box.”

Only one

MacLean had hoped this would be a double-signing week but that doesn’t look like being the case now.

“We had agreed with another one but it fell through,” he reported. “That is just the way it is.

“It was done and dusted. Terms were agreed.

“It might be revived because he hasn’t gone elsewhere yet.

“We have a couple of other things happening in the background. We’re working hard.

“We are always pushing to get things done and it is moving.”

