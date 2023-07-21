St Johnstone confirm Luke Jephcott has signed on a 2-year deal and striker declares – ‘I’m here to score goals’

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of striker Luke Jephcott on a two-year contract.

The former Plymouth Arygle forward agreed a deal with the Perth club at the start of the week.

An official announcement was delayed as Saints waited for the green light from Fifa and the SFA.

Jephcott told the Saints official website: “I’m really delighted to be here. I’m so happy to put pen to paper and I’m ready to get to work.

“It’s going to be a different challenge but it’s one I’m really looking forward to. It will be a really good test for me.

“I’m a player who loves to be in and around the box. Inside the penalty area I’ll score goals but can also drop a bit deeper to help link up play.

“I’m here to score goals and help the team as best as I can.”

The 23-year-old has an impressive pedigree down south.

A Welsh under-19 and under-21 international, he has scored 37 goals in 84 starts.

He reached double figures for two seasons in a row while playing with Plymouth.

Jephcott was most recently on loan at Swindon Town and had several offers from clubs in the English lower leagues.