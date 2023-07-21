St Johnstone confirm Luke Jephcott has signed on a 2-year deal and striker declares – ‘I’m here to score goals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone confirm Luke Jephcott has signed on a 2-year deal and striker declares – ‘I’m here to score goals’

The former Plymouth Argyle forward has an excellent pedigree in the English lower leagues.

By Eric Nicolson
Luke Jephcott.
Luke Jephcott. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of striker Luke Jephcott on a two-year contract.

The former Plymouth Arygle forward agreed a deal with the Perth club at the start of the week.

An official announcement was delayed as Saints waited for the green light from Fifa and the SFA.

Jephcott told the Saints official website: “I’m really delighted to be here. I’m so happy to put pen to paper and I’m ready to get to work.

“It’s going to be a different challenge but it’s one I’m really looking forward to. It will be a really good test for me.

“I’m a player who loves to be in and around the box. Inside the penalty area I’ll score goals but can also drop a bit deeper to help link up play.

“I’m here to score goals and help the team as best as I can.”

The 23-year-old has an impressive pedigree down south.

A Welsh under-19 and under-21 international, he has scored 37 goals in 84 starts.

He reached double figures for two seasons in a row while playing with Plymouth.

Jephcott was most recently on loan at Swindon Town and had several offers from clubs in the English lower leagues.

