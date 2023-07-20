St Johnstone still waiting for Luke Jephcott Fifa clearance, as Steven MacLean gives loan market thoughts

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is having to show patience before his first outfield signing is boxed off.

And he may also need to play the long game when it comes to loan recruits.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov remains the only confirmed summer arrival at McDiarmid Park, with the Perth club still waiting on clearance to come through for Welsh striker, Luke Jephcott.

Courier Sport understands the former Plymouth Argyle forward agreed his deal at the start of the week but Saints need Fifa to register him as he’s under 24 and moving to a different country.

MacLean will likely enter the loan market over the next few weeks but there will be no rush on that front.

“The best ones go late because first teams are using them,” he said.

“It’s hard. And it’s also about bringing the right type in.

“You want players who you can potentially have further.

“You need to pick the right one but there are loads.

“We are watching footage and speaking to lots of people.”

Three out of three needed

After losing their Viaplay Cup opener against Stenhousemuir, Saints will have no margin for error when they face Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

“We know what we need to do,” said MacLean. “Win three games.

“If we win three games and by a couple of goals then we should be top of the group, or not far away.

“I expect my team to show a reaction and to be better.

“Whatever team we had out at the weekend, whether missing six players, we still should have won the game.

“We had enough final third entries and possession but we didn’t do enough with it.

“Whether we have bodies in for the weekend or not, I expect us to be strong enough to beat Alloa.

“We need to show respect to Alloa as well.

“They have a good manager (Brian Rice) with good experience.

“All of these teams raise their game against Premiership teams. That is just what happens.”