St Johnstone still waiting for Luke Jephcott Fifa clearance, as Steven MacLean gives loan market thoughts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone still waiting for Luke Jephcott Fifa clearance, as Steven MacLean gives loan market thoughts

Dimitar Mitov remains the Perth club's only signing of the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is having to show patience before his first outfield signing is boxed off.

And he may also need to play the long game when it comes to loan recruits.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov remains the only confirmed summer arrival at McDiarmid Park, with the Perth club still waiting on clearance to come through for Welsh striker, Luke Jephcott.

Courier Sport understands the former Plymouth Argyle forward agreed his deal at the start of the week but Saints need Fifa to register him as he’s under 24 and moving to a different country.

Luke Jephcott.
Luke Jephcott. Image: Shutterstock.

MacLean will likely enter the loan market over the next few weeks but there will be no rush on that front.

“The best ones go late because first teams are using them,” he said.

“It’s hard. And it’s also about bringing the right type in.

“You want players who you can potentially have further.

“You need to pick the right one but there are loads.

“We are watching footage and speaking to lots of people.”

Three out of three needed

After losing their Viaplay Cup opener against Stenhousemuir, Saints will have no margin for error when they face Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

“We know what we need to do,” said MacLean. “Win three games.

“If we win three games and by a couple of goals then we should be top of the group, or not far away.

“I expect my team to show a reaction and to be better.

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon knew he had made a big mistake at Stenhousemuir.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon knew he had made a big mistake at Stenhousemuir. Image: SNS.

“Whatever team we had out at the weekend, whether missing six players, we still should have won the game.

“We had enough final third entries and possession but we didn’t do enough with it.

“Whether we have bodies in for the weekend or not, I expect us to be strong enough to beat Alloa.

“We need to show respect to Alloa as well.

“They have a good manager (Brian Rice) with good experience.

“All of these teams raise their game against Premiership teams. That is just what happens.”

More from St Johnstone FC

James McPake's Dunfermline are interested in David Wotherspoon, according to reports. Images: SNS.
James McPake responds to Dunfermline 'interest' in former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon 'wanted' by Dunfermline
Danny Swanson is a player Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson should seek to emulate at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson a Danny Swanson-type…
New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has Bulgaria call-up target
St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha has been a mentor to Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov thrilled to be following in footsteps of mentor and…
Luke Jephcott. Image: Shutterstock.
Luke Jephcott: St Johnstone set to sign former Plymouth Argyle striker
St Johnstone's Andy Considine says there's no need to panic.
Andy Considine: St Johnstone players will have a 'long look in the mirror' after…
Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly celebrates after scoring against St Johnstone.
Stenhousemuir star Euan O'Reilly on feeling of scoring winner against boyhood heroes St Johnstone
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean at full-time on Saturday.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone need bold and brave not timorous and torpid (and new…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
'Livid' St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean reveals two signings 'done' as 'soft' side lose…