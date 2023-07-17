Luke Jephcott: St Johnstone set to sign former Plymouth Argyle striker

St Johnstone are set to sign former Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott.

Jephcott is likely to be Steven MacLean’s first outfield recruit of the summer.

Courier Sport understands a deal is close to being completed.

As with Bulgarian goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov, the Perth boss has gone into the English lower league market to find the level of quality he is seeking to bolster his squad.

The 23-year-old has an impressive pedigree down south.

A Welsh under-19 and under-21 international, he has scored 37 goals in 84 starts.

He reached double figures for two seasons in a row (18 in one of them) while playing with Plymouth.

Jephcott, who has made his name as a penalty box finisher, was loaned to Swindon Town last term, where he was managed by ex-Saint, Jody Morris.

There were several English clubs linked with him in recent weeks, including Carlisle United and Port Vale.

Plymouth boss, Steven Schumacher, admitted it was a “risk that could come back to bite us” in deciding not to offer a new deal to a player who had come through their ranks and was once talked about as a potential multi-million pound striker.