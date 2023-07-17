Luke Jephcott: St Johnstone set to sign former Plymouth Argyle striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Luke Jephcott: St Johnstone set to sign former Plymouth Argyle striker

The 23-year-old has been a prolific goalscorer in England's League One.

By Eric Nicolson
Luke Jephcott. Image: Shutterstock.
Luke Jephcott. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are set to sign former Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott.

Jephcott is likely to be Steven MacLean’s first outfield recruit of the summer.

Courier Sport understands a deal is close to being completed.

As with Bulgarian goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov, the Perth boss has gone into the English lower league market to find the level of quality he is seeking to bolster his squad.

The 23-year-old has an impressive pedigree down south.

A Welsh under-19 and under-21 international, he has scored 37 goals in 84 starts.

He reached double figures for two seasons in a row (18 in one of them) while playing with Plymouth.

Jephcott, who has made his name as a penalty box finisher, was loaned to Swindon Town last term, where he was managed by ex-Saint, Jody Morris.

There were several English clubs linked with him in recent weeks, including Carlisle United and Port Vale.

Plymouth boss, Steven Schumacher, admitted it was a “risk that could come back to bite us” in deciding not to offer a new deal to a player who had come through their ranks and was once talked about as a potential multi-million pound striker.

