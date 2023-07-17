Man, 45, taken to hospital following Kirkcaldy flat fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 45, taken to hospital following Kirkcaldy flat fire

The fire was reported just before 6pm on Monday.

By Kieran Webster
Fire crews and police on the scene at Sang Road in Kirkcaldy.
Fire crews are one the scene.

A 45-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a fire in Kirkcaldy.

The fire, on Sang Road, started just before 6pm on Monday and the road is currently blocked off.

Emergency services remain on the scene and the condition of the man is unknown.

An ambulance was also spotted at the scene
The Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene. Image: David Wardle.
A firefighter at the scene.
A firefighter on Sang Road. Image: David Wardle.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Shortly before 6pm on Monday, July 17, we were called to a report of a fire at a property in Sang Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“A 45-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Five fire appliances on the scene

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire on Sang Road in Kirkcaldy.

“We currently have four pumps and a height appliances in attendance.

“The call came in at 5.46pm after reports of smoke coming from the roof.

“We remain in attendance and are fighting a fire.”

