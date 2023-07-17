Man, 45, taken to hospital following Kirkcaldy flat fire

A 45-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a fire in Kirkcaldy.

The fire, on Sang Road, started just before 6pm on Monday and the road is currently blocked off.

Emergency services remain on the scene and the condition of the man is unknown.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Shortly before 6pm on Monday, July 17, we were called to a report of a fire at a property in Sang Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“A 45-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Five fire appliances on the scene

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire on Sang Road in Kirkcaldy.

“We currently have four pumps and a height appliances in attendance.

“The call came in at 5.46pm after reports of smoke coming from the roof.

“We remain in attendance and are fighting a fire.”