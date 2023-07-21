Art healed our family, now it’s helping other Fifers mend their mental health

A pioneering Fife art project is transforming the lives of people with mental health problems.

Falling Up Together was created by former art student Drew Walker as he recovered from serious mental ill health.

The Dunfermline man researched the Austrian concept of Gugging as part of his PhD studies.

It originally saw psychiatric patients receive therapy while they created art.

And while the Fife version doesn’t include any formal medical treatment, the creative process and routine is working wonders.

The collaborative, thought to be the only one of its kind in the UK, is now showcasing its work at an exhibition in Dunfermline.

And there are hopes it could eventually help people across Scotland.

Art helps people believe in themselves

Drew, 35, and his art teacher parents Rab and Liz Walker welcome amateur artists at a studio within the Fire Station Creative building.

And the 79 participants can produce any kind of art they like, from painting to sculpture and even drama.

They can chat to other artists as they work if they wish.

Rab said: “It’s people believing in themselves, creating art and being valued as a result.

“Anybody can be creative or artistic and working together can be socially enriching.”

Most of the participants are self-taught and include people from all walks of life.

“We have someone who stacks shelves in Tesco for a living and another who is a psychiatrist,” Rab said.

Falling Up Together provides routine and a sense of achievement

Drew set up the project in 2016 as part of his PhD studies at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee.

He dropped out of college for three years and withdrew from everything due to mental health struggles.

And he began researching Gugging as he started to recover.

Rab said: “We feel our son’s life was saved by the NHS and we’re very grateful for that.

“But it isn’t the task of the NHS to provide a lifestyle.

“We’re not medical. We’re real life folk who have been through a lot of things and who are part of the next bit.

“What we’re doing is quite a unique thing.

“It’s a very social experience. It’s not a club for a chat shop but it doesn’t deny those things.

“It gives people a routine and a sense of achievement.

“And the exhibition is a tangible outcome for those involved.”

Other towns could adopt the concept

Falling Up Together has attracted attention at the Scottish Parliament and Rab hopes the concept can eventually be rolled out in other towns.

“As well as helping those involved, it can enrich the culture of communities,” he said.

“We’re trialling it but folk can come to see what we’re up to, take it away and make it their own.

“It could be like the Big Noise of the art world.”

The exhibition is on in the community gallery within Dunfermline’s Carnegie Library and Galleries until August 20.

Entry is free.