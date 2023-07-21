Art healed our family, now it’s helping other Fifers mend their mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Art healed our family, now it’s helping other Fifers mend their mental health

A Fife group has launched its first art exhibition after a pioneering project helped provide routine and a sense of achievement.

By Claire Warrender
Drew Walker of Falling Up Together with some of the artwork on display.
Drew Walker of Falling Up Together with some of the artwork on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A pioneering Fife art project is transforming the lives of people with mental health problems.

Falling Up Together was created by former art student Drew Walker as he recovered from serious mental ill health.

The Dunfermline man researched the Austrian concept of Gugging as part of his PhD studies.

Drew has used his own experiences to help others.
Drew has used his own experiences to help others. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It originally saw psychiatric patients receive therapy while they created art.

And while the Fife version doesn’t include any formal medical treatment, the creative process and routine is working wonders.

The collaborative, thought to be the only one of its kind in the UK, is now showcasing its work at an exhibition in Dunfermline.

And there are hopes it could eventually help people across Scotland.

Art helps people believe in themselves

Drew, 35, and his art teacher parents Rab and Liz Walker welcome amateur artists at a studio within the Fire Station Creative building.

And the 79 participants can produce any kind of art they like, from painting to sculpture and even drama.

They can chat to other artists as they work if they wish.

Grum Murtagh draws on a plain wall within the gallery space which when finished will be painted over again.
Grum Murtagh draws on a plain wall within the gallery space which, when finished, will be painted over again. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Rab said: “It’s people believing in themselves, creating art and being valued as a result.

“Anybody can be creative or artistic and working together can be socially enriching.”

Most of the participants are self-taught and include people from all walks of life.

“We have someone who stacks shelves in Tesco for a living and another who is a psychiatrist,” Rab said.

Falling Up Together provides routine and a sense of achievement

Drew set up the project in 2016 as part of his PhD studies at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee.

He dropped out of college for three years and withdrew from everything due to mental health struggles.

And he began researching Gugging as he started to recover.

Rab Walker, right, with Grum Murtagh, Drew Walker and cultural services assistant Emma Smith.
Rab Walker, right, with Grum Murtagh, Drew Walker and cultural services assistant Emma Smith. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Rab said: “We feel our son’s life was saved by the NHS and we’re very grateful for that.

“But it isn’t the task of the NHS to provide a lifestyle.

“We’re not medical. We’re real life folk who have been through a lot of things and who are part of the next bit.

“What we’re doing is quite a unique thing.

“It’s a very social experience. It’s not a club for a chat shop but it doesn’t deny those things.

“It gives people a routine and a sense of achievement.

“And the exhibition is a tangible outcome for those involved.”

Other towns could adopt the concept

Falling Up Together has attracted attention at the Scottish Parliament and Rab hopes the concept can eventually be rolled out in other towns.

“As well as helping those involved, it can enrich the culture of communities,” he said.

“We’re trialling it but folk can come to see what we’re up to, take it away and make it their own.

“It could be like the Big Noise of the art world.”

The exhibition is on in the community gallery within Dunfermline’s Carnegie Library and Galleries until August 20.

Entry is free.

