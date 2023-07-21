All roads lead to Braco as Strathearn’s surviving summer show prepares to welcome farming families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All roads lead to Braco as Strathearn’s surviving summer show prepares to welcome farming families

There may be bigger events on the agricultural calendar but Perthshire's Braco Show packs a big punch.

By Morag Lindsay
Pony in green costume, with small child dressed as a bee on its back at a previous Braco Show..
Fancy dress ponies are one of the family-friendly attractions at Braco Show. Image: Braco Show.

It may seem as if all roads are leading to Scone Palace and the Rewind festival this weekend, but across Perthshire, it’s the Braco Show that’s set to draw the crowds.

Strathearn’s last surviving agricultural show has been held every year on the fourth Saturday in July.

It attracts farmers and families from across the surrounding area, including Auchterarder, Blackford and Crieff.

And since the demise of bigger gatherings like Crieff Show, it has become a highlight of the local agricultural calendar.

sheep with impressive curly horns at Braco Show 2022.
The cream of Strathearn livestock will be on display at Braco Show. image: Braco Show.

Braco may be one of the smaller shows on the summer circuit, says show chairman Scott Lambie, but it packs a mighty punch.

The livestock and horse and pony classes have attracted lots of attention.

And there’s a packed programme of events and attractions planned for throughout the afternoon.

Braco Show chairman Scott Lambie; Mike Melvile from MAM Contacting; show secretary Sarah Rattray; Suzie Dunn from Stirling Trailer Centre and Alison Aitken from Rattray ATV
Braco Show chairman Scott Lambie; Mike Melvile from MAM Contacting; show secretary Sarah Rattray; Suzie Dunn from Stirling Trailer Centre and Alison Aitken from Rattray ATV. Image: Braco Show.

“Entries are up in all the sections and it’s all looking good for Saturday,” says Scott.

“The main ring is going to be jam-packed.”

Braco Show is part of community

The show is organised by the Ardoch Agricultural Society and held at Lodge Park, Braco, on Scott’s family farm.

His father was also a chairman and his grandparents helped organise the show before that.

Two small children in union jacks and crowns with a black and white pony draped in union jacks.
The pony fancy dress class is always a highlight. Image: Braco Show.

It’s these family connections which make the event so special, for organisers, exhibitors and visitors, says Scott.

“The show means a lot to people in a small place like Braco,” he says. “People are that much more closely connected to it. And I think that’s why we’ve kept going when some of the bigger shows have folded.

“For farming families this is often the one time of year when they get a chance to get together and catch up with cousins and other people they haven’t seen for a while.”

Tractors, Land Rovers and lots and lots of dogs

Judging in the livestock and horse and pony classes will take place in the morning. There will also be a pipe band and displays from the local young farners and a parade of vintage tractors.

Vintage tractors at Braco Show in 2022.
Vintage tractors at last year’s show. Image; Braco Show.

Wendy McArthur from Utopia Dogs and Doodles will be judging the dog show from 3pm.

And the Scottish Land Rover Club will be making their Braco Show debut after they wowed the crowds at the Royal Highland Show in June.

There will also a country living tent featuring the best in local crafts, baking and butchery and a range of trade stands.

Braco is a very different experience from the Highland, says Scott, but that’s all part of its charm.

Wendy McArthur smiling as she is ambushed by spaniels.
Wendy McArthur will be judging the dog classes at Braco Show.

“It’s not like the Highland Show,” he says.

“You get to see everything, run into people you know, and admission is only £10 so it’s not as expensive either.

“It’s just a really fun day out for all the family and we couldn’t do it without the support of the local community, the whole committee and all our sponsors and supporters.

“We are very grateful to them all.”

