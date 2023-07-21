All roads lead to Braco as Strathearn’s surviving summer show prepares to welcome farming families

It may seem as if all roads are leading to Scone Palace and the Rewind festival this weekend, but across Perthshire, it’s the Braco Show that’s set to draw the crowds.

Strathearn’s last surviving agricultural show has been held every year on the fourth Saturday in July.

It attracts farmers and families from across the surrounding area, including Auchterarder, Blackford and Crieff.

And since the demise of bigger gatherings like Crieff Show, it has become a highlight of the local agricultural calendar.

Braco may be one of the smaller shows on the summer circuit, says show chairman Scott Lambie, but it packs a mighty punch.

The livestock and horse and pony classes have attracted lots of attention.

And there’s a packed programme of events and attractions planned for throughout the afternoon.

“Entries are up in all the sections and it’s all looking good for Saturday,” says Scott.

“The main ring is going to be jam-packed.”

Braco Show is part of community

The show is organised by the Ardoch Agricultural Society and held at Lodge Park, Braco, on Scott’s family farm.

His father was also a chairman and his grandparents helped organise the show before that.

It’s these family connections which make the event so special, for organisers, exhibitors and visitors, says Scott.

“The show means a lot to people in a small place like Braco,” he says. “People are that much more closely connected to it. And I think that’s why we’ve kept going when some of the bigger shows have folded.

“For farming families this is often the one time of year when they get a chance to get together and catch up with cousins and other people they haven’t seen for a while.”

Tractors, Land Rovers and lots and lots of dogs

Judging in the livestock and horse and pony classes will take place in the morning. There will also be a pipe band and displays from the local young farners and a parade of vintage tractors.

Wendy McArthur from Utopia Dogs and Doodles will be judging the dog show from 3pm.

And the Scottish Land Rover Club will be making their Braco Show debut after they wowed the crowds at the Royal Highland Show in June.

There will also a country living tent featuring the best in local crafts, baking and butchery and a range of trade stands.

Braco is a very different experience from the Highland, says Scott, but that’s all part of its charm.

“It’s not like the Highland Show,” he says.

“You get to see everything, run into people you know, and admission is only £10 so it’s not as expensive either.

“It’s just a really fun day out for all the family and we couldn’t do it without the support of the local community, the whole committee and all our sponsors and supporters.

“We are very grateful to them all.”