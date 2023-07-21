‘We’re not stopping for red lights’: Roadside cheers as NHS dental van speeds to Ukraine

Only a few months ago it was being used to treat patients in the centre of Dundee.

Now a redundant NHS mobile dental unit is being given a new lease of life in a Ukrainian warzone.

Charity fundraisers Kenny Simpson and Lindsay Brown embarked on a 1,300-mile mercy mission to hand over the vehicle and much-needed supplies.

The goods were gathered by the Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine team based at Errol Airfield and delivered to grateful contacts in the city of Lviv.

Tayside charity’s eventful trip to Ukraine

Perth businessman and principal charity co-ordinator Mr Simpson handed over the keys to local government officials and medical personnel after being given a police escort from the Polish border into the heart of the city.

“That proved to be quite a journey,” he said.

“Lindsay and I were told the convoy wouldn’t be stopping for red lights or anything else for that matter. We had to go like blazes.

“It was amazing to see everyone waving and cheering as we went past.

“They are used to seeing aid coming into the country but I don’t think they would have known all this was for a 20-year-old NHS dental unit.”

Family and friends had expressed concern for their safety after 10 people were killed by a recent Russian rocket attack.

But Mr Simpson joked: “The most alarming part of the whole trip was being overtaken on both sides by heavy lorries and cars going flat out on a rain lashed German autobahn. That was the most dangerous part of the whole trip.

“Dennis – as the T&SH4UKRAINE team nicknamed the vehicle – behaved impeccably from the moment we left for the ferry at Newcastle to the handover in Lviv.”

Scotland thanked for support

The Tayside charity bought the mobile dental unit for £8000 at auction, with just 23,000 miles on the clock. A range of vital kit was donated by supportive dental businesses.

“The people we met could not have been more grateful for the latest aid from Scotland,” said Mr Simpson, who headed for home with his colleague by air via Krakow.

“They were over the moon to realise it wasn’t just an ordinary van.

“It will now be used near the frontline, treating civilians who have stayed put as well as military personnel.

“We handed over a few boxes of food and clothing to be used by a unit where a contact’s husband is serving. The rest was left to be handed out in Lviv.

“The mayor of a village the army is defending also made a point of coming to thank us and the people of Scotland for their support.”

Future plans for Tayside charity

“We were taken to see the ruins of an apartment block where innocent families died last week. The city came under attack from 20 Russian rockets. 19 were shot down but sadly one took its toll.

“Remarkably, compared to my last visit a year ago the local people were remarkably upbeat and positive.

“They were going about their business and socialising like in any other town or city. They wanted life to go on as normal.

“But Ukraine still desperately needs Western support and the collections at Errol Airfield will continue.

“Now our immediate sights are set on acquiring an ambulance which could be used on the frontline.”