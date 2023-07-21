‘We’re not stopping for red lights’: Roadside cheers as NHS dental van speeds to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’re not stopping for red lights’: Roadside cheers as NHS dental van speeds to Ukraine

A Tayside charity has described its eventful journey as the van travelled 1,300 miles to help on the frontline in Ukraine.

By Rob McLaren
The former NHS dental unit in Ukraine thanks to a Tayside charity effort. Image: Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine
The former NHS dental unit in Ukraine thanks to a Tayside charity effort. Image: Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine

Only a few months ago it was being used to treat patients in the centre of Dundee.

Now a redundant NHS mobile dental unit is being given a new lease of life in a Ukrainian warzone.

Charity fundraisers Kenny Simpson and Lindsay Brown embarked on a 1,300-mile mercy mission to hand over the vehicle and much-needed supplies.

The goods were gathered by the Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine team based at Errol Airfield and delivered to grateful contacts in the city of Lviv.

Tayside charity’s eventful trip to Ukraine

Perth businessman and principal charity co-ordinator Mr Simpson handed over the keys to local government officials and medical personnel after being given a police escort from the Polish border into the heart of the city.

“That proved to be quite a journey,” he said.

“Lindsay and I were told the convoy wouldn’t be stopping for red lights or anything else for that matter. We had to go like blazes.

“It was amazing to see everyone waving and cheering as we went past.

Ludmyla Kulish ahead of the dental van leaving Perth for Ukraine. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“They are used to seeing aid coming into the country but I don’t think they would have known all this was for a 20-year-old NHS dental unit.”

Family and friends had expressed concern for their safety after 10 people were killed by a recent Russian rocket attack.

But Mr Simpson joked: “The most alarming part of the whole trip was being overtaken on both sides by heavy lorries and cars going flat out on a rain lashed German autobahn. That was the most dangerous part of the whole trip.

“Dennis – as the T&SH4UKRAINE team nicknamed the vehicle – behaved impeccably from the moment we left for the ferry at Newcastle to the handover in Lviv.”

Scotland thanked for support

The Tayside charity bought the mobile dental unit for £8000 at auction, with just 23,000 miles on the clock. A range of vital kit was donated by supportive dental businesses.

“The people we met could not have been more grateful for the latest aid from Scotland,” said Mr Simpson, who headed for home with his colleague by air via Krakow.

“They were over the moon to realise it wasn’t just an ordinary van.

Drivers Kenny Simpson, who is principal coordinator for Tayside and Strathern Help 4 Ukraine and committee member Lindsay Brown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It will now be used near the frontline, treating civilians who have stayed put as well as military personnel.

“We handed over a few boxes of food and clothing to be used by a unit where a contact’s husband is serving. The rest was left to be handed out in Lviv.

“The mayor of a village the army is defending also made a point of coming to thank us and the people of Scotland for their support.”

Future plans for Tayside charity

“We were taken to see the ruins of an apartment block where innocent families died last week. The city came under attack from 20 Russian rockets. 19 were shot down but sadly one took its toll.

“Remarkably, compared to my last visit a year ago the local people were remarkably upbeat and positive.

Kenny Simpson and Lindsay Brown from the Tayside charity hand over the dental unit to contacts in Ukraine. Image: Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine

“They were going about their business and socialising like in any other town or city. They wanted life to go on as normal.

“But Ukraine still desperately needs Western support and the collections at Errol Airfield will continue.

“Now our immediate sights are set on acquiring an ambulance which could be used on the frontline.”

