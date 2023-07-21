Courier Business Awards win gave enormous sense of pride says Fife family firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Courier Business Awards win gave enormous sense of pride says Fife family firm

Entering the Courier Business Awards is a great opportunity to stop and take stock of where your business is now – and where want to end up!

By Claire McPhillimy
Michael Donaldson, chair of The Donaldson Group
Michael Donaldson, chair of The Donaldson Group, which won Business of the Year at the 2019 Courier Business Awards.

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

With entries now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners. This time, the focus is on 2019’s Business of the Year winner, The Donaldson Group.

Winning Business of the Year 2019

The Donaldson Group, headquartered in Fife, has been operating for 163 years, servicing the UK construction markets.

It has grown exponentially through innovation, acquisition and investment in key businesses that complement the group’s core capabilities.

Today, the 16 businesses and brands that make up the group work across 47 UK sites across. It employs a total of 1,700 staff.

Michael Donaldson, chair of The Donaldson Group, joined the family business as the sixth generation Donaldson in 2005.

Michael said: “For all colleagues, winning The Courier Business of the Year in 2019 was humbling, and simply validation that we are doing the right thing.

Courier Business Awards 2019: Family Business of the Year and Business of the Year winner, James Donaldson & Sons, ahead of the company being rebeanded to The Donaldson Group.

“It was an enormous pat on the back, and the emotional boost we all got from it was huge.

“From a leadership point of view, the self-reflection aspect of the application process before the win was important.

“It made us stop and think about what we are doing and the reasons we are doing them. It helped us reassess the focus of the business.

“The award win gave us an enormous sense of pride and gratitude for all 1,700 colleagues who work with us.

“The award was for them, for the incredible work they do and dedication they show to all the 16 business and brands that make up the group.”

How The Donaldson Group has grown since 2019

Since winning the Courier Business Award, The Donaldson Group has celebrated its 160th anniversary, revenue has doubled in size and the number of colleagues has increased by 40%.

MGM Timber is one of the trading businesses within the Donaldson Group umbrella.

As well as acquiring new companies since 2019, including Donaldson Timber Systems (formally known as Stewart Milne Timber Systems), Rowan Manufacturing and Smith & Frater, The Donaldson Group also launched Plane & Simple in 2022, an online DIY marketplace for high quality building materials and home improvement supplies.

Michael also says: “This month the group was proud to welcome Alyson Donaldson as group chief financial officer. Alyson is the first female Donaldson family member to join the group in an executive role in its 163-year history.”

Advice for entering The Courier Business Awards 2023

So, how does The Donaldson Group feel about the Courier Business Awards now?

Michael says: “The Courier Business Awards celebrates the best in business in Tayside and Fife.

“The ceremony itself is very well done and slick, and always a lot of fun. It’s an honour and privilege to have been involved in past years.”

For anyone considering entering the awards this year, Michael wishes all local businesses involved the best of luck.

He advises them to “be open and honest, and write your entry from the heart”.

Entries for The Courier Business Awards 2023 are now open and this year’s winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in October. Find out more about The Courier Business Awards.

More from Business

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has announced the review (PA)
MPs to look at challenges faced by British film industry
The major purchase index, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, is down seven points to minus 32 (PA)
Consumer confidence drops in July as ‘reality bites’
The average asking rent for a typical home outside London is a third higher than during the same period in 2019, according to Rightmove (PA)
Average asking rents have hit new record highs, says Rightmove
Nigel Farage hit out at parts of the NatWest Group boss’ statement, following her apology (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Nigel Farage says NatWest boss apology ‘only a start’ as he vows to fight…
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has received an apology (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
NatWest Group boss apologises to Nigel Farage after Coutts closure row
A general view of a Virgin Money bank (Mike Egerton/PA)
List of 39 Virgin Money branches set to close
The Lion ferrochrome smelter, South Africa (Xstrata/PA)
UK’s top stocks stay buoyant as miners top FTSE 100
UK banks will be subject to stricter rules over closing customers’ accounts under changes announced by the Treasury (Ian West/PA)
Government toughens rules for UK banks over account closures
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union staged a walkout on Thursday in their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions (James Manning/PA)
Industrial action on railways cost sector £620 million in past year – figures
Virgin Money has announced plans to shut 39 branches (Mike Egerton/PA)
Virgin Money to shut 39 bank branches with 255 jobs facing axe