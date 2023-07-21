Courier Business Awards win gave enormous sense of pride says Fife family firm

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

With entries now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners. This time, the focus is on 2019’s Business of the Year winner, The Donaldson Group.

Winning Business of the Year 2019

The Donaldson Group, headquartered in Fife, has been operating for 163 years, servicing the UK construction markets.

It has grown exponentially through innovation, acquisition and investment in key businesses that complement the group’s core capabilities.

Today, the 16 businesses and brands that make up the group work across 47 UK sites across. It employs a total of 1,700 staff.

Michael Donaldson, chair of The Donaldson Group, joined the family business as the sixth generation Donaldson in 2005.

Michael said: “For all colleagues, winning The Courier Business of the Year in 2019 was humbling, and simply validation that we are doing the right thing.

“It was an enormous pat on the back, and the emotional boost we all got from it was huge.

“From a leadership point of view, the self-reflection aspect of the application process before the win was important.

“It made us stop and think about what we are doing and the reasons we are doing them. It helped us reassess the focus of the business.

“The award win gave us an enormous sense of pride and gratitude for all 1,700 colleagues who work with us.

“The award was for them, for the incredible work they do and dedication they show to all the 16 business and brands that make up the group.”

How The Donaldson Group has grown since 2019

Since winning the Courier Business Award, The Donaldson Group has celebrated its 160th anniversary, revenue has doubled in size and the number of colleagues has increased by 40%.

As well as acquiring new companies since 2019, including Donaldson Timber Systems (formally known as Stewart Milne Timber Systems), Rowan Manufacturing and Smith & Frater, The Donaldson Group also launched Plane & Simple in 2022, an online DIY marketplace for high quality building materials and home improvement supplies.

Michael also says: “This month the group was proud to welcome Alyson Donaldson as group chief financial officer. Alyson is the first female Donaldson family member to join the group in an executive role in its 163-year history.”

Advice for entering The Courier Business Awards 2023

So, how does The Donaldson Group feel about the Courier Business Awards now?

Michael says: “The Courier Business Awards celebrates the best in business in Tayside and Fife.

“The ceremony itself is very well done and slick, and always a lot of fun. It’s an honour and privilege to have been involved in past years.”

For anyone considering entering the awards this year, Michael wishes all local businesses involved the best of luck.

He advises them to “be open and honest, and write your entry from the heart”.

Entries for The Courier Business Awards 2023 are now open and this year’s winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in October. Find out more about The Courier Business Awards.