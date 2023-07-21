Perth couple fulfil son’s dying wish to scatter his ashes on Ben Vorlich

A Perth couple have fulfilled their son’s dying wish by scattering his ashes on his favourite Munro.

Fred and Maureen Cotterell learned about Iain’s request just two weeks before his death from pancreatic cancer in March.

And on Sunday the pair scaled Ben Vorlich, above Loch Earn, to say their farewells to the 47-year-old hotel worker, who was a popular figure in the Perth hospitality trade.

Fred, 75, who has problems with his knee joints, was wearing Iain’s walking boots and Maureen, 77, who has an artificial hip, carried his ashes in his rucksack.

The 985m summit was obscured by low cloud, but the couple picked a spot close to the top with stunning views across the loch and the countryside beyond.

“Iain loved hillwalking,” says Maureen.

“It was his escape. And Ben Vorlich was his favourite.

“He went up 27 years ago, the day after he had a hernia operation, and we had to talk him out of going on and doing another Munro straight after. That’s the kind of boy he was.”

‘He was trying to protect us but he was very sick’

The Cotterell family home, in the Oakbank area of Perth, is filled with Iain’s karate trophies and medals. And the super-fit Star Wars fan, who worked in bars, hotels and restaurants around the city, including the Lovat, Frankie and Bennie’s and – most recently – the Mercure- was a picture of health until late summer last year when he developed jaundice.

Initially, doctors diagnosed a blocked bile duct and his condition started to improve. But after more scans and endoscopies he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last September.

The plan was to treat it with chemotherapy. But soon after his diagnosis he started being sick after meals and losing weight rapidly.

In November specialists found a tumour was blocking his stomach. The cancer has also spread to his liver. And the only option left was palliative care.

Maureen, a retired district nurse, says Iain was “furious” at the cancer and determined he was not giving in.

“He kept a lot from us,” she says.

“He was trying to protect us, but he knew himself he was very sick.”

‘I don’t want to die’

In February this year, Fred and Maureen learned Iain had written his will, including his plan for his ashes. And in the days that followed he grew increasingly weak.

Two weeks before he died he went to see friends in Dundee and had to be picked up from the train station when he got back to Perth.

He took a turn for the worse straight after, and was taken to A&E at Ninewells, where he was admitted to hospital.

“He told me ‘I don’t want to die’,” says Maureen.

“And he fought it all the way. He was so brave.”

After a week in hospital doctors conceded that nothing was working and, with Iain’s agreement, they withdrew treatment.

He was moved to Roxburghe House palliative care centre in Dundee, where he died, with his parents by his side, two days later on March 4.

Iain Cotterell community spirit continues after his death

Iain, an only child, had been living at home until the end and his death has left an enormous hole in his parents’ lives. But his last wishes have given them a sense of purpose as they work through their grief.

“We’ve both lost parents and other family members obviously,” says Fred, a retired Royal Mail engineer.

“But nothing can prepare you for your child going before you.”

The couple prepared for their ascent of Ben Vorlich with training walks around their home. They also set up a JustGiving appeal in aid of Roxburghe House, which has already raised more than £500. More donations are welcome.

“Iain was only in Roxburghe House for two days but we can’t thank them enough,” says Maureen.

“We had a room where family could come and go. And they brought us tea and meals because we didn’t want to leave just in case something happened when we weren’t with him.”

Iain was well-respected in the karate world and the whole Cotterell family are karate enthusiasts.

They were involved with the Whitfield club in Dundee for many years and, since moving to Perth in 1984, have been key members of the city’s Tora Kai karate club, competing and judging at events across the country.

During lockdown Iain, a Fourth Dan, recorded videos demonstrating karate moves in the Cotterell back garden, so young members of the club could follow along at home.

His will also requested that his karate suits should be sold, along with his CD collection, and that the proceeds should be given to children’s charities.