In pictures: What life was like in Dundee in 1983

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

In pictures: What life was like in Dundee in 1983

We’ve rewound the clock and trawled the archives for a glimpse of what life was like in Dundee in 1983. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Time for a seat and a blether after a busy morning's shopping at the Keiller Centre in Dundee.
Time for a seat and a blether after a busy morning's shopping at the Keiller Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

We’ve rewound the clock and trawled the archives for a glimpse of what life was like in Dundee in 1983.

These images will likely stir memories for older generations of locals.

Dundee United won the Premier League, Princess Diana visited the Keiller Factory and Timex workers barricaded themselves in the plant to oppose 1,900 redundancies.

CDs first went on sale in the UK, the £1 coin was introduced, the first episode of Blackadder was broadcast on BBC1 and the gameshow Blockbusters aired on ITV.

A pint of beer cost 67p and the average house price was £24,000.

That year also saw Octopussy and Never Say Never Again both released in the cinema when Sean Connery and Roger Moore squared off in the Battle of the Bonds.

So what did Dundee and its people look like 40 years ago?

The archives team has been rummaging around the files at DC Thomson’s Kingsway office and dug out a varied batch of faces and places from 40 years ago.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back in time courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs will leave you shaken and stirred.

The Untied Shoelace Show

The Untied Shoelace Show's bus visited Dundee in August 1983. Here presenter Tiger Tim Stevens signs autographs for the excited crowd.
The show began as a five-part series in 1982 and ran until August 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Young fans of the BBC Scotland TV programme The Untied Shoelace Show were treated to a special surprise when the show’s bus visited Dundee in August 1983.

Here presenter Tiger Tim Stevens signs autographs for the excited crowd.

Doggie bingo in Lochee

Ri, a stray adopted by the Rialto bingo club's management and patrons, helping Jimmy Smith to deliver sticks of rock and sweets to children in Dundee's hospitals.
Club members collected rock from all over the world including a stick from Ohio. Image: DC Thomson.

Jimmy Smith will be remembered for resurrecting the fortunes of the ailing Rialto bingo hall, putting on shows for customers, and his tireless charity work in Lochee.

Ri, a stray adopted by the bingo club’s management and patrons, was helping Jimmy to deliver sticks of rock and sweets to children in Dundee’s hospitals in September 1983.

Queen of marmalade

Princess Diana visiting the Keiller factory.
The Princess of Wales being presented with Keiller’s samples during her visit. Image: DC Thomson.

Keiller’s famous factory conjured up mouth-watering aromas and sent orange marmalade and the Dundee name around the world.

The firm was favoured by the royal family, who visited the Mains Loan factory – including Princess Diana in 1983.

Aid for Poland

Pupils of Our Lady's Primary School and their contribution to the aid for Poland appeal.
The school resembled a well-stocked supermarket as much as an educational institute. Image: DC Thomson.

Pupils of Our Lady’s Primary School were bringing tea, coffee and all sorts of dried foods in a good cause as their contribution to the aid for Poland appeal.

The organisation provided general aid to needy families and headmistress Ina Anderson was more than delighted with the response from pupils in October 1983.

Saturday Night Fever

The interior of the Fountain Disco in Dundee 1983.
Part of the interior of the Fountain Disco featuring the mural and planting features. Image: DC Thomson.

With drinks at 50p, lasers as part of the light show and bubble machines, The Fountain was a popular ’80s hangout in Dundee – until a real-life disco inferno.

The nightclub opened in November 1983, just before rival Fat Sams.

Dundee Rep

Diane Foster, Jimmy Logan and John Grieve, in Cupid Wore Skirts at the Dundee Rep.
Diane Foster, Jimmy Logan and John Grieve, in Cupid Wore Skirts. Image: DC Thomson.

Here’s the late great Jimmy Logan, middle, alongside Diane Foster and John Grieve at Dundee Rep in a scene from the play Cupid Wore Skirts.

The play opened for its summer season on July 4 1983.

Heading for glory

Scottish League chairman David Letham holds the championship trophy with Dundee Untied captain Paul Hegarty.
Scottish League chairman David Letham holds the championship trophy with Hegarty. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee United’s class of 1983 etched their names into the history books when they won the Premier League title.

United captain Paul Hegarty showed off the trophy to the Tannadice crowd at the club’s first home game of the following season when the league flag was also unfurled.

TSB Speedbank

Women using the new hole in the wall in the Wellgate Centre in December 1983
Women using the new hole in the wall in December 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Speedbank was TSB’s slogan for their High Street cash machines in the 1980s, like this one which was being used by these two women in the Wellgate Centre.

Here was a time long before contactless cards and payments using your mobile phone.

Dundee firefighters

Dundee firefighters in new breathing suits in front of the tender.
Firefighters in new breathing suits in front of the tender. Image: DC Thomson.

Their readiness to fight blazes in buildings great and small with little thought to their own safety means that firefighters are much admired.

Our picture shows a crew from Dundee showing off their “new breathing suits and rescue equipment” in front of a tender back in October 1983.

Top of the class

Macalpine Primary pupils in November 1983.
Macalpine Primary pupils in November 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

When we are studying, most of us hate the very mention of school but, once we leave, you can’t help but feel nostalgic and rekindle special memories.

Can you spot anyone you know answering questions at Macalpine Primary School?

Flying high

The new terminal extension at Dundee Airport which opened in October 1983.
New terminal extension advertising picture. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Airport has grown beyond recognition from its humble origins when it was originally equipped with a grass runway in the 1960s.

Our picture shows the new terminal extension which opened in October 1983.

Getting on your bike

These young local sprint cyclists showed their paces. Image: DC Thomson.

Cycling has always been popular in Dundee and across the north-east.

These young local sprint cyclists were showing off their skill and speed in Dundee High Street in July 1983 before the arrival of the Scottish Health Race.

Did these images awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

More from Past Times

Paul Hegarty showed off his Scotland memorabilia during his visit to the Football Memories group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee United icon Paul Hegarty on marking Maradona and what he thinks of his…
Jordan Spieth in Carnoustie during The Open in 2018.
Open champion Jordan Spieth's career took hair-raising turn after Carnoustie barber visit
Andrew Hunter's mask slipped when he brutally murdered his wife in 1987. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Andrew Hunter: Do answers to unsolved murders lie in grave of depraved Carnoustie killer?
Norco Dundee closes in 1993.
Dundee's Norco supermarket had it all - cheeses, TVs and whisky galore
Fun in the sun at Baxter Park at the roundabout in July 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Remembering the best days out at Dundee's much-loved parks
Audrey Hepburn in 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany's. Image: Howell Conant/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
Who's your most iconic wearer of the 'Little Black Dress'?
Karen Stewart-Russell from Star and Esther Hunter from Kinneswood (both volunteers) excavate a hearth on East Lomond. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife's East Lomond dig 'fills a big gap in the archaeology of Scotland'
Club secretary Ryan Gray, club chairman Iain Smith and member Larry Beveridge of Cupar and District Model Railway Club, pictured with Larry's layout for 2023 'Parson's Creek'. Image: Michael Alexander
Cupar Model Rail 2023: Why the club is about much more than modelling
City Churches Gardens. Photograph shows the City Churches Gardens as a popular stop for shoppers in the sun. 30 July 1973. H261 1973-07-30 City Churches Gardens (C)DCT Used in Courier 30 July 1973.
Nostalgic photos taken in 1973 capture Dundee faces and places
Dundee's Phil Roberts is taken out on the edge of the penalty area by Javi Garcia. Image: SNS.
When Dundee and Man City went head-to-head for Angus Trophy Centre Cup