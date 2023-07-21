In pictures: What life was like in Dundee in 1983

We’ve rewound the clock and trawled the archives for a glimpse of what life was like in Dundee in 1983.

These images will likely stir memories for older generations of locals.

Dundee United won the Premier League, Princess Diana visited the Keiller Factory and Timex workers barricaded themselves in the plant to oppose 1,900 redundancies.

CDs first went on sale in the UK, the £1 coin was introduced, the first episode of Blackadder was broadcast on BBC1 and the gameshow Blockbusters aired on ITV.

A pint of beer cost 67p and the average house price was £24,000.

That year also saw Octopussy and Never Say Never Again both released in the cinema when Sean Connery and Roger Moore squared off in the Battle of the Bonds.

So what did Dundee and its people look like 40 years ago?

The archives team has been rummaging around the files at DC Thomson’s Kingsway office and dug out a varied batch of faces and places from 40 years ago.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back in time courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs will leave you shaken and stirred.

The Untied Shoelace Show

Young fans of the BBC Scotland TV programme The Untied Shoelace Show were treated to a special surprise when the show’s bus visited Dundee in August 1983.

Here presenter Tiger Tim Stevens signs autographs for the excited crowd.

Doggie bingo in Lochee

Jimmy Smith will be remembered for resurrecting the fortunes of the ailing Rialto bingo hall, putting on shows for customers, and his tireless charity work in Lochee.

Ri, a stray adopted by the bingo club’s management and patrons, was helping Jimmy to deliver sticks of rock and sweets to children in Dundee’s hospitals in September 1983.

Queen of marmalade

Keiller’s famous factory conjured up mouth-watering aromas and sent orange marmalade and the Dundee name around the world.

The firm was favoured by the royal family, who visited the Mains Loan factory – including Princess Diana in 1983.

Aid for Poland

Pupils of Our Lady’s Primary School were bringing tea, coffee and all sorts of dried foods in a good cause as their contribution to the aid for Poland appeal.

The organisation provided general aid to needy families and headmistress Ina Anderson was more than delighted with the response from pupils in October 1983.

Saturday Night Fever

With drinks at 50p, lasers as part of the light show and bubble machines, The Fountain was a popular ’80s hangout in Dundee – until a real-life disco inferno.

The nightclub opened in November 1983, just before rival Fat Sams.

Dundee Rep

Here’s the late great Jimmy Logan, middle, alongside Diane Foster and John Grieve at Dundee Rep in a scene from the play Cupid Wore Skirts.

The play opened for its summer season on July 4 1983.

Heading for glory

Dundee United’s class of 1983 etched their names into the history books when they won the Premier League title.

United captain Paul Hegarty showed off the trophy to the Tannadice crowd at the club’s first home game of the following season when the league flag was also unfurled.

TSB Speedbank

Speedbank was TSB’s slogan for their High Street cash machines in the 1980s, like this one which was being used by these two women in the Wellgate Centre.

Here was a time long before contactless cards and payments using your mobile phone.

Dundee firefighters

Their readiness to fight blazes in buildings great and small with little thought to their own safety means that firefighters are much admired.

Our picture shows a crew from Dundee showing off their “new breathing suits and rescue equipment” in front of a tender back in October 1983.

Top of the class

When we are studying, most of us hate the very mention of school but, once we leave, you can’t help but feel nostalgic and rekindle special memories.

Can you spot anyone you know answering questions at Macalpine Primary School?

Flying high

Dundee Airport has grown beyond recognition from its humble origins when it was originally equipped with a grass runway in the 1960s.

Our picture shows the new terminal extension which opened in October 1983.

Getting on your bike

Cycling has always been popular in Dundee and across the north-east.

These young local sprint cyclists were showing off their skill and speed in Dundee High Street in July 1983 before the arrival of the Scottish Health Race.

