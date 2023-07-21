Fife driver found guilty of causing vintage motorbike crash that left two seriously hurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife driver found guilty of causing vintage motorbike crash that left two seriously hurt

Ryan Hunter said he did not see the black Matchless G11 vehicle in the seconds before impact.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Ryan Hunter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Ryan Hunter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A Fife motorist who crashed into a vintage motorcycle has told a court how he feared he had killed the rider and passenger.

Ryan Hunter said he did not see the black Matchless G11 vehicle until the moment of impact.

The short-sighted 22-year-old accepted that he had turned in front of the 1957 bike, but denied an allegation that he had not been wearing his glasses at the time of the collision.

After a two-day trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court a jury found him guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but deleted the accusation that he was not wearing glasses.

‘Big bang’

Rider Rod Towers and his wife Helen, who was riding pillion, suffered severe injuries in the crash on the Kelty to Cowdenbeath road.

Mrs Towers suffered breaks to her left leg and arm, while Mr Towers suffered damage to his hip and wrist.

Hunter said he suffered a cut to his leg and banged his head off the car’s “B pillar”, the structural support behind the driver’s door.

Ryan Hunter at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

He told the court that he had slowed down and intended to turn into a lay-by on the opposite side of the road to answer his phone.

He said he was completely unaware of the motorcycle until the collision.

“The only time I became aware of it was when it hit my car,” he told his trial.

“I didn’t know what it was at the time, I just remember a big bang and glass from the passenger window hitting my face.

“I cut my leg and banged my head off the B pillar, where you grab the seatbelt from.

“After the bang I continued into the layby, which was a matter of six feet from where the bang happened.

“My glasses went flying off, and I was shocked and dazed.”

Visibility impacted by shadow

Hunter told the court: “I got out and saw Mr and Mrs Towers lying in the road.

“The motorcycle was lying on top of Mr Towers, on his leg, and Mrs Towers was lying a short distance from that.

“Initially I thought they’d passed away.

“I was crying – I still get emotional to this day.”

Photo shows Rod and Helen Towers on their vintage Matchless G11 motorbike at a vintage motorcycle club rally. booth wear high-vis clothing and helmets. The bike has a burgundy tank.
Rod and Helen Towers on their 1957 Matchless G11 motorbike. The motorbike’s tank was later painted black.

Asked why he did not see the motorbike, Hunter said: “The only thing I can think of is the motorcycle was black, the riders were in black and the tree shadow hasn’t helped – I just didn’t see them.”

Hunter was breathalysed by road traffic police and also asked to carry out an eyesight test.

Roadside eye test

The court had earlier heard from PC Michael Rodger, who spoke to Hunter at the scene.

He said: “When I require someone to do an eye test, I ask ‘do you need corrective lenses?’

“He wasn’t wearing them at the time.

“He said he wasn’t wearing them as they had broken.

“I took that to be he wasn’t wearing them at the time of the accident.”

Hunter told the court that without his glasses he could not see more than six feet clearly and therefore it was “absurd” to suggest he was not wearing them at the time of the crash.

He said PC Rodger had “misunderstood” him when questioning him at the scene.

He said: “I said I wear my glasses when I drive but they’re broken.

“I think he’s taken that the wrong way.”

A jury found Hunter, of Balingry Crescent, Balingry, guilty of seriously injuring Mr and Mrs Towers on the A909 Kelty to Cowdenbeath road on September 18 2020.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Ryan Hunter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Aberfeldy man, 57, brandished two knives in flare-up outside chip shop
Ryan Hunter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Thursday court round-up — Nonsense cannabis claim
Jordon Forster during his time playing for Dundee.
Abusive ex-Dundee and Fife footballer ordered to stay away from former partner for 10…
Ryan Hunter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Boy racer admits killing Montrose grandmother in high speed crash
Ryan Hunter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Serial Fife abuser who murdered partner with tyre iron is jailed for life
Ryan Hunter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife paedophile who tried to lure '12-year-old girl' to photoshoot for sex lesson avoids…
Morgan Prior
Police to review why Angus rapist was allowed to work in schools
Ryan Hunter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Woman 'unable to speak' after savage attack in Glenrothes
Ryan Hunter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Wednesday court round-up — Hospital ruckus and cannabis find
Ryan Hunter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Ex-police officer jailed for child sexual abuse blames his victim, court told