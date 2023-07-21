‘Every day is a struggle’: How pioneering Perth counsellors help Laura live with Borderline Personality Disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Every day is a struggle’: How pioneering Perth counsellors help Laura live with Borderline Personality Disorder

Laura Findlay has opened up about her mental health difficulties and how the charity has helped her. Debbie Clarke reports.

Debbie Clarke
Laura Findlay from Perth is raising awareness of Perth charity Trauma Healing Together after it helped her with her mental health struggles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire woman Laura Findlay hasn’t watched television for more than four years.

This is because of the intense negative emotions she could experience if she was to see something upsetting.

Laura has Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), which is also known as Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD).

And having borderline personality disorder means the 38-year-old experiences intense emotions, mainly negative ones, and worries about being abandoned by her loved ones.

“Every day is a struggle because with the personality disorder I experience really strong emotions,” she explained.

“Somebody could say a little thing to me and I can take it really badly.

“I can be really hurt by it or feel very angry.

“Each day is difficult because I know the emotions will be strong for whatever reason.”

She continued: “To give an example I don’t watch television any more and I haven’t for four years.

“This is because if say a soap was on and someone elderly got ill, then I would immediately think of my gran dying.

“She isn’t dead, but I would think of gran dying and then get upset about it.

“Little triggers become big things to me.”

Support from Trauma Healing Together

Laura is speaking out about her own mental health as tens of thousands of people in Scotland remain stuck on psychological therapy waiting lists.

And she credits staff at Perth-based charity Trauma Healing Together with giving her some of the help she needs to manage the “negative emotions” that can – at their worst – leave her feeling suicidal.

Laura Findlay wants to raise awareness of charity Trauma Healing Together aft it helped her. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Laura’s husband Rab is also a tower of strength for her.

She wants to raise awareness of the charity, as well as Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival, taking place on August 19 and 20.

Laura said: “The festival is really important for anyone struggling with their mental health.

“It can be really difficult to find out what is out there in terms of mental health services and what is local.

“It offers a lot of talks and activities as well as information on where to find support.

“I have had a lot of help from Trauma Healing Together, which is the organisation behind the festival, so I want to help raise awareness of the charity.”

Laura with Roxanne from Trauma Healing Together. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
What is Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD)?

The NHS defines Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a disorder of mood and it affects how a person interacts with others.

A person with borderline personality disorder:

  • Often feels worried about people abandoning them,
  • Has intense emotions that last from a few hours to a few days,
  • Feels insecure about who they are,
  • Uses self-harm to manage their feelings and/or feels suicidal

When was Laura diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder?

Laura, who lives in Bankfoot, Perth, has struggled with her mental health for most of her life.

Laura Findlay is pictured with Roxanne Kerr from Trauma Healing Together. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
As well as having borderline personality disorder, she also struggles with anxiety, depression and regularly experiences suicidal thoughts.

She believes her difficulties were triggered by a significant event in her childhood.

“My mum left when I was three years old,” she said.

“This brought on the abandonment issues I have now.”

She recalls first seeking help when she was a teenager.

“I was 16 when I started seeing a GP and then a psychiatrist.

“Some of the symptoms I had when I was a teenager included feeling really down and self-harming.

“It wasn’t until 2015 I was officially diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

“I have also been diagnosed with bi-polar II, anxiety and recurring depression.”

Bipolar II disorder involves periods of depression and elevated mood, called hypomania. This is like mania but less extreme than bi-polar 1.

Laura’s difficulties with mental health

Laura also gave an insight into her issues with anxiety.

“Cars driving past me and going into a shop on my own makes me feel anxious – it is just the thought of people looking at me,” she explained.

“I live every day with anxiety and some days it will be stronger than others.”

Laura admitted she also self-harms and has even had thoughts of taking her own life.

She said: “This happens when I get fed up of having such strong negative emotions and trying to deal with them. It can be very difficult.”

Help from Trauma Healing Together

But Laura has been taking positive steps since she had help this year from Perth mental health charity, Trauma Healing Together.

Through the charity, she attended group wellbeing sessions as well as one-to-one counselling sessions.

Laura with Roxanne at Trauma Healing Together. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Laura, who has had help from the NHS and counselling from various services over the years, said: “The group sessions were good.

“We did things like photography, baking and crafts which not only took your mind off things but it gave you something to focus on.

“The counselling sessions were also really good and helped me to understand my head a bit better.

“The counsellor I had helped me to look at things in a different way.”

About Trauma Healing Together

Trauma Healing Together, based in Atholl Place, was officially launched as a charity in 2020 by trauma therapist Roxanne Kerr.

Before she became a therapist she was working at a job centre working with a lot of vulnerable people who weren’t getting the support they needed.

Roxanne Kerr from Trauma Healing Together. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Roxanne Kerr. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Roxanne said: “There was no-where for them to go because they were restricted either due to waiting lists for NHS mental health support which are very long or for financial reasons.

“Just seeing the pain they were suffering inspired me to create Trauma Healing Together which is free of charge.”

Roxanne said it is satisfying to see how people have been helped: “The change I have seen in our clients has been amazing.

Roxanne Kerr from Trauma Healing Together in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Roxanne Kerr. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“They are coming in and saying it is the first time someone has really listened to them.

“I get emotional just thinking about that.”

Recommending Trauma Healing Together

Due to the help Trauma Healing Together gave her, Laura has signed up for Dundee Kiltwalk next month with her husband Rab.

It comes after Laura spent a couple of years having to use a wheelchair after experiencing chronic fatigue syndrome.

Laura Findlay and her husband Rab. Laura struggles with her mental health and has had help from Perth charity Trauma Healing Together. Image: Supplied by Laura Findlay.
Laura and her husband Rab. Image: Laura Findlay.

But after building up her strength, she is now doing the kiltwalk with support from Rab.

The couple are wanting to raise money for the charity to help it continue offering its services free of charge.

Today Laura continues to receive counselling support.

And while she will always have difficulties with her mental health, Laura feels the charity has helped her to be more open about her struggles.

“I would definitely recommend Trauma Healing Together to others.

“The service is really good for helping people who have experienced trauma of any kind,” she said.

“I will always struggle with my mental health.

“But the counselling I got from the charity has helped me to cope a bit better.

“In fact the help I got from Trauma Healing Together is why I’m doing the kiltwalk so I can raise money for the charity.”

Laura praises her husband Rab, who is a supervisor at agricultural machinery dealers Scot Agri, for always being by her side.

The couple have been married for eight years.

She said: “He has been an incredible support.

“He comes to my appointments and makes phone calls on my behalf.

“Rab also comes and picks me up if I have ran away.

“I know for a fact I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Anyone wanting to contact Trauma Healing Together should visit here

 

 

 

