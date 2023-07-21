The South frontman Gaz Birtles opens up on working with Boy George and ‘still feeling like a fan’ at gigs as Rewind 2023 kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The South frontman Gaz Birtles opens up on working with Boy George and ‘still feeling like a fan’ at gigs as Rewind 2023 kicks off

The South will return to Rewind this weekend along with Soul II Soul, Denise Person and headliners Squeeze.

The South will take to the stage at Rewind 2023. Image: Eddy
By Andrew Welsh

A wet July in Perthshire can only mean one thing for music fans – it’s Rewind Scotland time again.

Revellers were blitzed by torrential downpours across both days of the 80s-themed festival on its return last year following a two-year hiatus.

Whatever the weather this weekend, though, fun lies in store at Scone Palace’s grounds.

It all kicks off tonight with a tented party for campers ahead of the event’s massive outdoor stage opening tomorrow afternoon.

Last year’s festival-goers were not put off by the rain. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The retrofest’s organisers have largely gone for a tried and trusted line-up, with such Rewind regulars as sophisti-pop exponents ABC, Haircut 100’s Nick Heyward, Jazzie B-led hipsters Soul II Soul, Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom and Five Star singer Denise Pearson all returning tomorrow.

The Sunday line-up features such Scone favourites as ex-Spandau Ballet pin-up Tony Hadley, Ultravox star Midge Ure, the evergreen Toyah and veteran duos Go West and China Crisis.

However, the weekend also offers Rewind Scotland debuts from such diverse hit-makers as The Farm, Heatwave, Art Of Noise, Hothouse Flowers, Red Box, Brother Beyond and Lighthouse Family’s Tunde Baiyewu.

Five Star hit-maker Denise Pearson will be out to impress at the 80s celebration tomorrow. Image: Andrew Welsh.

Erasure legend Andy Bell – another first-timer – headlines tomorrow, with songwriting icons Squeeze topping Sunday’s bill.

There’s also a Rewind return for The South, who last played Scone in 2014. Formed in 2009, the band features ex-members of The Beautiful South minus their acclaimed founder Paul Heaton, who penned such 80s classics as Song For Whoever and his first band The Housemartins’ breakthrough hit Happy Hour.

The nine-piece are led by Alison Wheeler – she sang on the Hull outfit’s final three albums – and sax player-turned-frontman Gaz Birtles, whose own career in music goes back 45 years.

Boy George feature wasn’t meant to be

Reflecting on pop’s most colourful decade, he recalls his first band The Swinging Laurels secretly hiring the biggest star of 1983.

“Steve Levine produced our second single and he’d just worked on Culture Club’s first album, which was huge,” says Gaz, 68.

“On the back of that we did a track, but Steve thought it needed a gospel singer on it and said he’d get someone in. Next morning, Boy George was standing in the studio in all his regalia!

Boy George, 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

“Unfortunately, George’s label stopped us putting it out with him on it, so it was just me singing it in the end.”

Birtles also recorded with Fun Boy Three and Musical Youth, but everything changed after grebo rockers Crazyhead asked the brass-infused Laurels to join them on a European tour supporting Iggy Pop.

“They had the same agent as The Housemartins – he saw us play and we ended up doing a gig with Beautiful South at the Olympic Theatre in Paris,” he says.

“It was a bit of a disaster because we couldn’t hear ourselves play, but they enjoyed having the brass section and we ended up staying with them for 18 years.”

‘Ridiculous’ money spent on lavish hotels

Reflecting on the band’s swift rise – their single A Little Time topped the charts in 1990 – he admits he sometimes has to pinch himself.

“Every tour we did for years – in all the big theatres – pretty much sold out,” Gaz recalls.

“With the release of the greatest hits album it stepped up another gear. We did two nights at the Manchester Arena, but the band still did it like it was a small theatre gig.

Cool For Cats legends Squeeze, featuring Glenn Tilbrook, headline Rewind on Sunday.

“We were turning down lots of offers but went all round the world. We did America about five times and Japan.

“The hotels just got bigger as it went on. Eventually we were staying in country venues with moats and butlers – it was ridiculous the amount of money that got spent, but really good fun.”

A no less beautiful South

After selling 15 million records worldwide, The Beautiful South broke up in 2007 – but were soon reborn as The South.

“A split had threatened the last few years but we always came out with another album,” the singer explains.

“We were getting peed off that people only wanted the hits by then. Paul was doing his solo stuff as well, so nobody blamed him when it ended.

Peter Hooton and Carl Hunter are bringing The Farm to Scone Palace for the first time. Image: Andrew Welsh.

“Two years later the drummer, Dave Stead, phoned everyone up and said he was bored and asked if we wanted to get back together. Basically six out of the 11-piece touring band agreed.

“I remember phoning Paul and asking if it was going to jeopardise any reunion plans and he said, ‘No, go for it.’ I can’t believe that was 14 years ago.”

‘I have to pinch myself’ admits Gaz

The South play Glasgow’s CCA tomorrow ahead of Rewind and, unusually, they’re bringing a tour bus north – with Birtles insisting the rock’n’roll lifestyle isn’t one he buys into.

“I still feel like I’m a fan at festivals – if I see somebody like Midge Ure I don’t go up and talk to him,” he says.

Midge Ure at Rewind 2019. Image: Steve Brown.

“I can’t do that, whereas our percussionist, he’s straight in getting selfies and everything. I have to pinch myself that I’m still mingling with these sorts of people.

“With nine of us plus two crew we shouldn’t really be getting any gigs, but I like to think it’s for that reason that it works. It’s almost the same as it was in The Beautiful South and we try to reproduce the songs as people remember them.”

The South will play a hit-laden set at Rewind and Gaz is looking forward to performing one classic in particular.

“We Are Each Other is a rockier one in among the ballads and I just sort of get lost in it in my head,” he declares.

“It’s the song where I feel like a punk rocker again, where I can let rip and enjoy it a little bit more.”

The South will play at Rewind 2023, which takes place from July 21-23. For day tickets, weekend tickets and more information, please visit the festival’s website.

