Aberfeldy man, 57, brandished two knives in flare-up outside chip shop

A 57-year-old man brandished two large knives during a bizarre flare-up outside a Perthshire chip shop.

William Mongan grasped the blades as he stepped out of a car and began to approach a group of men in Aberfeldy town centre.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was then suddenly pulled away by the vehicle he had just exited, dragged along the street and suffered serious injuries to his legs and back.

Mongan, of Garth Cottages, Aberfeldy, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive way, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting, swearing and brandishing knives on January 23, last year.

He was told that if he wasn’t a first offender, he may have faced prison.

Row over cigarettes

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said that, earlier that evening, Mongan approached two men in Aberfeldy town centre and asked them for a cigarette.

He appeared to be “agitated,” Mr Craib said.

Mongan then became aggressive and walked away after one of the men handed him a cigarette.

“At about 7.25pm, witnesses were outside the chip shop when a car drove past,” Mr Craib told the court.

“The accused was in the passenger seat, making an offensive gesture with his hand.

“The car then came to a stop and the accused got out.”

The fiscal depute said: “He was seen to be holding two large kitchen knives.”

The court heard that Mongan was then literally dragged away from the scene, and suffered significant injuries as a result.

Alternative to jail

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “He placed his hand on the wing mirror of the car.

“The car went off and dragged him along the road.

“He was seen losing his footing and falling to the ground.”

Mr Ralph said: “He is a man who appears before the court for the first time for what is a serious offence.

“To his credit, he recognises that.

“He is someone who is unlikely to be seen again in the court.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Mongan: “This seems to have been a one-off matter.

“I appreciate you say you did not intend to use the knives, but this is still a serious issue.

“In the view that you are a first offender, there is an alternative to custody.”

Mongan was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

