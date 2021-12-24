Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dangerous dog which killed Adam Watts has been destroyed following Auchterhouse attack

By Steven Rae
December 24 2021, 4.34pm
Adam Watts was killed by a dog on Wednesday.
A dangerous dog which attacked and killed kennel owner Adam Watts in Auchterhouse has been put down.

It had been put in Mr Watts’ care by police after being seized under warrant in August.

Father-of-five Mr Watts owned Juniper Kennels and Cattery in the village, where the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Police attended but Mr Watts was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog had been put into the care of Mr Watts’ kennels after it was involved in an incident with another dog.

A 47-year-old man was charged and reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged offences contrary to the Dangerous Dogs (Scotland Act 2010) in relation to that earlier incident.

A 42-year old man was also subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the same alleged offences.

Floral tributes have been left at Adam’s home.

Adam cared for many dogs during his 20 years running the kennels and took in animals from the Scottish SPCA animal welfare centre in Petterden.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Watts by the dog welfare community.

Save Our Seized Dogs UK posted on social media describing his death as “an unbearable tragedy”.

The post said: “We are devastated to announce the death of a hero in the dog world.

“He was tragically killed in an incident with a dog in his kennels.

“Adam would take any dog to give them the chance of life and was the kennels of choice for the police in Dundee.

Adam with his son Charlie, 8.

“His gentle, calm nature soon gained the trust of some of the most abused dogs and they were able to go from him to find loving homes.

“Adam died doing what he loved.

“He talked of them often and was so proud of the older boys helping him with the dogs.

“This is an unbearable tragedy at any time of year. It is even more so at Christmas.

“Rest in peace Adam, you were an amazing man, the world is a poorer place for losing you.”

Adam leaves behind five sons. His wife, Eileen, died of cancer in 2013.

Save Our Seized Dogs has also launched a crowdfunder to help Adam’s family. It exceeded its initial £5,000 target within a few hours, with people across the country showing support.

Flowers have been left at the home of Adam Watts.

The funding page said: “Adam gave selflessly to the world, he went above and beyond for every dog in his care – he did this quietly for the dogs as was his nature.

“Dogs were his passion and he had worked with them all his adult life.

“His other passion was his five lovely boys. In conjunction with Salt’s Helping Hounds Rescue we would like to ease the burden for his family and hopefully raise money for anything they need now and in the future.

“Adam was an asset to his community as well as his family and the dogs, he gave his time to many charities, as did his boys.

“This family really deserve any support we can give them.”

