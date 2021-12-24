Dangerous dog which killed Adam Watts has been destroyed following Auchterhouse attack

An error occurred. Please try again.

A dangerous dog which attacked and killed kennel owner Adam Watts in Auchterhouse has been put down.

It had been put in Mr Watts’ care by police after being seized under warrant in August.

Father-of-five Mr Watts owned Juniper Kennels and Cattery in the village, where the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Police attended but Mr Watts was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog had been put into the care of Mr Watts’ kennels after it was involved in an incident with another dog.

A 47-year-old man was charged and reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged offences contrary to the Dangerous Dogs (Scotland Act 2010) in relation to that earlier incident.

A 42-year old man was also subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the same alleged offences.

Adam cared for many dogs during his 20 years running the kennels and took in animals from the Scottish SPCA animal welfare centre in Petterden.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Watts by the dog welfare community.

Save Our Seized Dogs UK posted on social media describing his death as “an unbearable tragedy”.

The post said: “We are devastated to announce the death of a hero in the dog world.

“He was tragically killed in an incident with a dog in his kennels.

“Adam would take any dog to give them the chance of life and was the kennels of choice for the police in Dundee.

“His gentle, calm nature soon gained the trust of some of the most abused dogs and they were able to go from him to find loving homes.

“Adam died doing what he loved.

“He talked of them often and was so proud of the older boys helping him with the dogs.

“This is an unbearable tragedy at any time of year. It is even more so at Christmas.

“Rest in peace Adam, you were an amazing man, the world is a poorer place for losing you.”

Adam leaves behind five sons. His wife, Eileen, died of cancer in 2013.

Save Our Seized Dogs has also launched a crowdfunder to help Adam’s family. It exceeded its initial £5,000 target within a few hours, with people across the country showing support.

The funding page said: “Adam gave selflessly to the world, he went above and beyond for every dog in his care – he did this quietly for the dogs as was his nature.

“Dogs were his passion and he had worked with them all his adult life.

“His other passion was his five lovely boys. In conjunction with Salt’s Helping Hounds Rescue we would like to ease the burden for his family and hopefully raise money for anything they need now and in the future.

“Adam was an asset to his community as well as his family and the dogs, he gave his time to many charities, as did his boys.

“This family really deserve any support we can give them.”