Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Adam Watts: Fundraiser for family raises thousands in first few hours

By Steven Rae
December 24 2021, 2.59pm Updated: December 24 2021, 3.24pm
Adam Watts fundraiser justgiving
Adam Watts.

A crowdfunder has been launched to raise money for the family of Adam Watts, who was killed by a dog this week.

Residents of Auchterhouse were left shell-shocked by the death of Adam, 55, when he was attacked by a dog at the kennels he ran.

The father-of-five owned Juniper Kennels and Cattery in the village, where the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Police attended but Mr Watts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adam Watts dog COPFS
Flowers have been left at the home of Adam Watts.

Adam leaves behind five sons. His wife, Eileen, died of cancer in 2013.

Janine Sturgeon of the charity Save Our Seized Dogs launched the JustGiving page, in connection with dog fostering charity Salt’s Helping Hounds Rescue.

Thousands of pounds had been donated within hours of the fundraiser’s launch.

Adam Watts.

Janine said: “Save Our Seized Dogs and Salt’s Helping Hounds Rescue, who have both worked closely with Adam, are devastated at the tragic loss of Adam Watts, [which happened] whilst working with the dogs he loved and was so passionate about.

“His awful loss just a few days before Christmas leaves behind Adam’s five young sons who he was so incredibly proud of, having already dealt with the loss of their mother in 2013.

“Adam’s family have always supported many charities and they are valued members of their local community.

“We are raising funds to help his five lovely boys and family to ease the burden of any costs that may arise from his untimely death and for the family to use at their own discretion.”

Adam Watts fundraiser justgiving
Adam with his son Charlie.

Janine said the fundraiser has been arranged in agreement with Adam’s sister and niece, and has set a target of £5,000.

Anyone who wishes to donate can visit the JustGiving page.

Adam Watts: His family should be proud of the man he was

More from The Courier