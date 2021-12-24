Adam Watts: Fundraiser for family raises thousands in first few hours

A crowdfunder has been launched to raise money for the family of Adam Watts, who was killed by a dog this week.

Residents of Auchterhouse were left shell-shocked by the death of Adam, 55, when he was attacked by a dog at the kennels he ran.

The father-of-five owned Juniper Kennels and Cattery in the village, where the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Police attended but Mr Watts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adam leaves behind five sons. His wife, Eileen, died of cancer in 2013.

Janine Sturgeon of the charity Save Our Seized Dogs launched the JustGiving page, in connection with dog fostering charity Salt’s Helping Hounds Rescue.

Thousands of pounds had been donated within hours of the fundraiser’s launch.

Janine said: “Save Our Seized Dogs and Salt’s Helping Hounds Rescue, who have both worked closely with Adam, are devastated at the tragic loss of Adam Watts, [which happened] whilst working with the dogs he loved and was so passionate about.

“His awful loss just a few days before Christmas leaves behind Adam’s five young sons who he was so incredibly proud of, having already dealt with the loss of their mother in 2013.

“Adam’s family have always supported many charities and they are valued members of their local community.

“We are raising funds to help his five lovely boys and family to ease the burden of any costs that may arise from his untimely death and for the family to use at their own discretion.”

Janine said the fundraiser has been arranged in agreement with Adam’s sister and niece, and has set a target of £5,000.

Anyone who wishes to donate can visit the JustGiving page.