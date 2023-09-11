Temperatures to dip as low as 6°C in parts of Tayside and Fife as heatwave comes to abrupt end

Temperatures are set to dip as low as 6°C in some parts of Tayside and Fife this week – as the heatwave comes to an abrupt end.

After the region basked in temperatures well into the 20s over the past week, the mercury will return to levels more normal for the start of autumn.

According to the Met Office, the likes of Crieff and Pitlochry could see temperatures of just 6°C on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

That compares to overnight temperatures in the high teens in recent days.

Dry and sunny weather but lower temperatures for Tayside and Fife

In most parts of Fife, temperatures will dip to between 7°C and 8°C overnight by the weekend while it will be a similar picture for the likes of Dundee and Angus.

Despite the dip in temperatures, the week is set to be mainly dry with some sunshine and the odd shower with highs of up to 17°C during the day on Thursday.

So far, this month has been unseasonably warm with a record set for the most consecutive September days above 30°C in the UK.

But parts of Tayside and Fife were flooded on Sunday night when heavy downpours and thunderstorms brought an end to the dry spell – leaving the likes of the David Lloyd gym under water.