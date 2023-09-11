Temperatures to dip as low as 6°C in parts of Tayside and Fife as heatwave comes to abrupt end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Temperatures to dip as low as 6°C in parts of Tayside and Fife as heatwave comes to abrupt end

It comes after the region basked in temperatures well into the 20s last week.

By Andrew Robson
Alistair and Rosealyn Jack from Kirriemuir enjoying a refreshment at Dundee Waterfront during the sunny weather earlier this month
Alistair and Rosealyn Jack from Kirriemuir enjoying a refreshment at Dundee Waterfront during the sunny weather earlier this month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Temperatures are set to dip as low as 6°C in some parts of Tayside and Fife this week – as the heatwave comes to an abrupt end.

After the region basked in temperatures well into the 20s over the past week, the mercury will return to levels more normal for the start of autumn.

According to the Met Office, the likes of Crieff and Pitlochry could see temperatures of just 6°C on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

That compares to overnight temperatures in the high teens in recent days.

Dry and sunny weather but lower temperatures for Tayside and Fife

In most parts of Fife, temperatures will dip to between 7°C and 8°C overnight by the weekend while it will be a similar picture for the likes of Dundee and Angus.

Despite the dip in temperatures, the week is set to be mainly dry with some sunshine and the odd shower with highs of up to 17°C during the day on Thursday.

So far, this month has been unseasonably warm with a record set for the most consecutive September days above 30°C in the UK.

But parts of Tayside and Fife were flooded on Sunday night when heavy downpours and thunderstorms brought an end to the dry spell – leaving the likes of the David Lloyd gym under water.

