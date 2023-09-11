Julie Mitchell tributes paid as Dundee ‘cancer warrior’ dies aged 45

Tributes have been paid to Dundee mum Julie Mitchell, 45, who has died of cancer.

Julie, who was told in summer 2021 that she had stage four primary bowel cancer, passed away on Saturday after a short stay at Dundee’s Roxburghe House.

She leaves children Graeme, 25, Chloe, 21, and Paige, 18.

Two years ago, The Courier reported that Julie’s diagnosis may have been delayed by her being unable to physically see her doctor for nine months due to Covid restrictions.

Her devastation at being told her cancer was terminal was compounded by the absence of an early-warning test that could have saved her life.

‘Cancer warrior’ lived out her dreams

But Julie made the most of what would become the final two years of her life.

On Facebook she called herself ‘cancer warrior’ as a show of defiance against the terminal illness.

Friends and family generously donated to a GoFundMe page for her ‘life list’ ambitions.

It meant she was able to enjoy a behind-the-wheel experience at Knockhill Racing Circuit and confront her fears in a jet-ski along the Tay.

In March this year the unmarried mum was the bride in a special wedding photoshoot at Dundee’s Malmaison.

And in April she invited her nearest and dearest for an ‘alternative’ funeral, held at the Admiral Bar in Camperdown Road.

Julie spent quality time with family

Julie stepped away from the spotlight for her final few months to spend quality time with her family and friends.

Her children were by her side when she passed away at Roxburghe House hospice at Royal Victoria Hospital.

Her daughter Paige posted on Facebook: “After a short stay in Roxburghe mum passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

“She lived her best life, we love her so much and she will always be with us. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

Her eldest daughter Chloe posted: “My heart is broken.

“I always promised I’d hold your hand until the end and I’m glad I got to keep that promise.

“You were my world and my best friend. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you.

“I love you so much mum always and forever in my heart.”

Hundreds of friends pay tribute

Julie, of Kerrsview Terrace, was a member of Dundee Skate Buddies.

In July 2021 she raised £500 for the local Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (Wrasac) by skating for 35 days solid.

Hundreds of friends paid tribute to her selflessness and courage on Facebook.

Beth Easom posted: “She was an amazing woman and loved by so many.”

Leigh Gray Martuscelli wrote: “She was truly an inspiration to us all with her positive spirit throughout her illness.”

Mary Low Paige posted: “Jules was truly one in a million and she will live on in our hearts and our memories.”