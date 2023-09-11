Creme Egg in Kirkcaldy woman’s house turns 50 – but she’s never been tempted to eat it

A Kirkcaldy woman who has marked the 50th birthday of a Cadbury’s Creme Egg in her house has revealed why she has never been tempted to eat the chocolate treat.

The egg was bought as a gift for Ainslie Peters’ gran, Jean, on a first date with her future husband Dan Clark in 1973.

It was never opened and has since become a family heirloom.

Ainslie says the egg has been around nearly as long as she has.

She told The Courier: “I can’t quite believe that the egg has survived this long and now reached the ripe old age of 50.

‘Creme Egg has been around pretty much my whole life’

“But it’s been cherished, first by my gran and now by me, so who knows how long it will last?

“Gran wouldn’t have been much older than the egg is now when she met Dan.

“Similarly, I’m 53, so the egg has been about pretty much my whole life.”

Ainslie remembers the “special egg” fondly from her childhood visits to her gran’s Glasgow home.

She said: “It was just something that was always there when we were kids.

“Me and my three sisters often used to ask her why she had it in a cabinet but she would always laugh it off.

“However, it must have really have held significant sentimental value for her to have kept it all those years.

“Creme Eggs were still quite a novelty back then having not long been introduced.”

When Jean died in 2010 it was the only thing that Ainslie asked for, and it has been on display in her home ever since.

Creme Eggs first appeared on the shelves in 1963, produced by chocolatier Fry’s, and originally named Fry’s Creme Egg.

It was renamed and remarketed as Cadbury’s Creme Egg in 1971.

Kirkcaldy woman on why she will never eat 50-year-old Creme Egg

They remain one of Britain’s favourite sweets with more than 500 million sold every year.

But despite it sitting in her house all these years, Ainslie has never been tempted to peel back the foil.

She added: “Believe it or not I don’t like Creme Eggs.

“The fondant filling is just too sweet for me so it’ll remain on display in my own cabinet.”