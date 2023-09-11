Locals in Fife warned to stay away from basking sharks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals in Fife warned to stay away from basking sharks

People are reportedly going too close and potentially disturbing the sharks in waters near Fife.

By Kieran Webster
A basking shark in the sea.
Police have warned locals in Fife to keep their distance from basking sharks. Image: Shutterstock/Simon Burt.

Locals in Fife have been warned to stay away from basking sharks that have been spotted in the region.

Police Scotland say they have received reports that vessels, kayakers and paddleboarders have been getting too close to them and potentially disturbing them.

Basking sharks are a protected species, so it is therefore an offence to intentionally disturb them.

Despite being the biggest fish in the UK’s seas, basking sharks pose little threat to humans – mostly feeding on zooplankton.

They are mostly found around Cornwall, western Scotland, the Isle of Man and the English Channel.

However, it is not uncommon to spot them all around the British Isles.

A basking shark in the Scottish seas
A basking shark in the Scottish seas. Image: Shutterstock/Martin Prochazkac.

Detective Constable Ben Pacholek said: “These animals are wonderful to watch but I would encourage people to remember that they are a protected species and it is an offence to deliberately or recklessly disturb them.

“If you are out on the water and lucky enough to see a basking shark near you or your vessel, avoid making changes in speed or direction.

“Please keep your distance and do not chase or attempt to feed or touch them.”

Anyone who spots any potential wildlife disturbance has been urged to contact police by calling 101.

Police say everyone should follow the Scottish Marine Wildlife Watching Code when watching wildlife.

