Locals in Fife warned to stay away from basking sharks

Locals in Fife have been warned to stay away from basking sharks that have been spotted in the region.

Police Scotland say they have received reports that vessels, kayakers and paddleboarders have been getting too close to them and potentially disturbing them.

Basking sharks are a protected species, so it is therefore an offence to intentionally disturb them.

Despite being the biggest fish in the UK’s seas, basking sharks pose little threat to humans – mostly feeding on zooplankton.

They are mostly found around Cornwall, western Scotland, the Isle of Man and the English Channel.

However, it is not uncommon to spot them all around the British Isles.

Detective Constable Ben Pacholek said: “These animals are wonderful to watch but I would encourage people to remember that they are a protected species and it is an offence to deliberately or recklessly disturb them.

“If you are out on the water and lucky enough to see a basking shark near you or your vessel, avoid making changes in speed or direction.

“Please keep your distance and do not chase or attempt to feed or touch them.”

Anyone who spots any potential wildlife disturbance has been urged to contact police by calling 101.

Police say everyone should follow the Scottish Marine Wildlife Watching Code when watching wildlife.