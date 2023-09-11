Tayside and Fife winners at food and drink excellence awards

Three businesses from across Tayside and Fife were among the winners at this year’s Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards.

Chocolatia, Simon Howie Foods and Angus Soft Fruits all picked up awards.

More than 600 people attended the awards ceremony at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The annual awards received 223 entries across its categories this year with an eventual 21 crowned in their category.

The Tayside and Fife winners

Forfar-based Chocolatia was the winner of confectionary product of the year.

The firm, owned by Chloe Oswald, took to social media to celebrate its success.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Wow oh wow, I can’t believe I’m saying this.

“We’ve just won confectionery product of the year in the Scotland food and drink awards. What a year this has been for my little chocolate business so far.”

The business has continued its success after it was announced the winner of seven great taste awards last month.

There was also social media celebrations for Simon Howie Foods which won meat product of the year for its black label gastro burger.

The firm, which has shops in Perth and Auchterarder, also took to social media.

It said: “We are so proud and honoured that our restaurant quality burger hit the spot with the award judges.”

Angus Soft Fruits was crowned primary producer of the year at the ceremony and celebrated with a post of its own.

On Facebook, it said: “We are honoured to have accepted the award.

“We have been recognised for our innovation, collaboration and sustainability within produce.”

The firm said it is proud to be “delighting our customers and industry each and every day”.

Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards toasts winners

Chief executive at Scotland Food and Drink Iain Baxter congratulated the winners.

He said: “The excellence awards highlights the commitment and passion of the industry to preserve and adapt through some of the most difficult times.

“The calibre of entries this year demonstrates the resilience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our industry is driving innovation and truly excellent products.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists.”

The awards come after the announcement of the Scottish food and drink sector contributing £14.8 billion to the economy.