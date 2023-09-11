Tayside and Fife winners at food and drink excellence awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside and Fife winners at food and drink excellence awards

The awards come after the announcement of the Scottish food and drink sector contributing £14.8 billion to the economy.

By Alex Banks
Chocolatier Chloe Oswald in her Chocolatia apron holding a bowl of chocolate and her 3-star Great Taste award collection.
Chocolatia owner Chloe Oswald. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Three businesses from across Tayside and Fife were among the winners at this year’s Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards.

Chocolatia, Simon Howie Foods and Angus Soft Fruits all picked up awards.

More than 600 people attended the awards ceremony at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The annual awards received 223 entries across its categories this year with an eventual 21 crowned in their category.

The Tayside and Fife winners

Forfar-based Chocolatia was the winner of confectionary product of the year.

The firm, owned by Chloe Oswald, took to social media to celebrate its success.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Wow oh wow, I can’t believe I’m saying this.

“We’ve just won confectionery product of the year in the Scotland food and drink awards. What a year this has been for my little chocolate business so far.”

The business has continued its success after it was announced the winner of seven great taste awards last month.

There was also social media celebrations for Simon Howie Foods which won meat product of the year for its black label gastro burger.

Simon Howie was one of the winners at the Scottish Food and Drink Excellence Awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

The firm, which has shops in Perth and Auchterarder, also took to social media.

It said: “We are so proud and honoured that our restaurant quality burger hit the spot with the award judges.”

Angus Soft Fruits was crowned primary producer of the year at the ceremony and celebrated with a post of its own.

On Facebook, it said: “We are honoured to have accepted the award.

“We have been recognised for our innovation, collaboration and sustainability within produce.”

The firm said it is proud to be “delighting our customers and industry each and every day”.

Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards toasts winners

Chief executive at Scotland Food and Drink Iain Baxter congratulated the winners.

He said: “The excellence awards highlights the commitment and passion of the industry to preserve and adapt through some of the most difficult times.

Angus Soft Fruits were crowned primary producer of the year at the awards. Image: Angus Soft Fruits

“The calibre of entries this year demonstrates the resilience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our industry is driving innovation and truly excellent products.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists.”

The awards come after the announcement of the Scottish food and drink sector contributing £14.8 billion to the economy.

