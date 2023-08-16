Chloe from Forfar’s Chocolatia overcomes ‘imposter syndrome’ to win 7 Great Taste Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Chloe from Forfar’s Chocolatia overcomes ‘imposter syndrome’ to win 7 Great Taste Awards

Picking up an award for each product she submitted to Great Taste has smashed Chloe's doubts and she's now planning a business expansion.

By Maria Gran
Chocolatier Chloe Oswald in her Chocolatia apron holding a bowl of chocolate and her 3-star Great Taste award collection.
Chocolatia owner Chloe Oswald with her three-star Great Taste award collection. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Picking up seven Great Taste awards on her first try was the confidence boost chocolatier Chloe Oswald needed to take Chocolatia to the next level.

The Perth-born chocolatier picked up three three-star, one two-star and three one-star awards in this year’s Great Taste awards.

Chocolatia is also one of 25 businesses to be shortlisted for a prestigious Golden Fork award.

Her hazelnut latte bonbon, pecan pie bonbon and sea salt caramel filled bar were deemed “extraordinarily tasty” by the Guild of Fine Food – an accolade achieved by only 12 Scottish products.

“I entered seven products in my signature collection, so if I got one or two stickers they’d be on the boxes year round. To find out that every product we entered won something feels a bit ridiculous,” she laughs.

A range of Chocolatia products next to the coveted black Great Taste stickers.
Putting the stickers on for the first time was a real “pinch me moment” for Chloe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Chloe says “we”, though it’s just her with a helping hand from boyfriend Jamie.

The pair moved to Forfar a year ago to give the former Gleneagles pastry chef more room to work on Chocolatia.

Since going full-time last year, she hasn’t always found it easy to be a chocolatier by herself.

“Because I’m working on my own, there’s not much validation. It’s so easy to get stuck in your head and doubt yourself,” she confesses.

“There’s always that imposter syndrome lurking and thinking ‘what if these aren’t good enough?’

“Or looking at other businesses’ Instagrams who have staff and premises, thinking ‘my chocolates aren’t going to be as good as that’.

“To get the award is massive validation and gives me that confidence boost to say these are good. I need to stop doubting myself and the business.”

Chocolatia Great Taste success

Way back in March, Chloe submitted her chocolates to the Great Taste judging panel.

Colourful artisan chocolate bars resting on top of each other.
Chocolatia’s filled bars picked up two Great Taste awards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A total of 14,195 entries across all categories were judged blindly, so each Chocolatia product was clearly labelled with a number code to avoid confusion. Specialists from each sector judge the products and write feedback to the producers.

Across Scotland, products won 277 one-star, 99 two-star and 12 three-star awards. In total, 1.8% of entries received a three-star, 11% of entries a two-star and 28.8% of entries a one-star.

Chloe says: “Obviously I hoped that I would do well, but I didn’t think it would be this good.

“Even if you don’t get an award, you still get feedback. I was really wanting that feedback because working on my own, you don’t often get comments other than ‘these are amazing’.

Chloe pouring chocolate from a ladle into a mixing bowl.
Chloe hasn’t cooked a curry in her kitchen for months because it will impact her chocolates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“That’s great, but I do want to know if a flavour is too strong or something isn’t balanced enough.

“Because I’ve grown up working in kitchens, I’ve always been around people who will offer that. To get feedback from people who are more specialised in chocolate is great.”

Seasonal ingredients for the best taste

While the professional comments can help the chocolatier improve, loyal customers and their support keep her going.

At markets and on social media, Chloe speaks to lots of happy fans who will admit to eating a whole box of her treats in one go.

“It’s nice to know the judges felt the same as our loyal customers do,” she says.

“I get loads of validation and amazing support from customers. I think it’s a self-doubt thing that I think ‘is this technically good enough?’.

“People probably wouldn’t know some of the things I worry about, but I’m just like ‘that’s not perfect enough’.”

Chocolatia Great Taste awarded chocolate bonbons.
Chloe’s Signature Collection is a Chocolatia staple. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

So how come Chocolatia is so tasty? That’s no secret, says Chloe. She simply uses good ingredients.

For Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween and Christmas, she develops seasonal collections with Scottish ingredients. Like her raspberry cheesecake bonbon made with raspberries from Alyth.

Personally, she’s a fan of nutty flavours and will use roasted nuts wherever she can. But the flavour selling first at every market is salted caramel made with Scottish butter and Isle of Skye sea salt.

Each month, she prepares a batch of Chloe’s Signature Collection with a range of flavours she has developed through her career.

Expansion plans for Chocolatia

The award wins have Chloe looking towards Chocolatia’s future, hoping to find bigger premises for chocolate making soon.

“We definitely have room to grow and when we move, we’ll be looking to take on staff,” she says.

“Ultimately, I’d like to have a location where I can bring people in to do chocolate making classes with me. Right now, I go to other venues and host them, but I’d like somewhere I can attract people from all over.”

Chocolatia chocolates being painted in the mould.
Chocolate making is no quick task. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Her goal is for Chocolatia to be as well known as other popular brands – like the Highland Chocolatier – and the Great Taste wins will certainly give her a boost.

By showing new customers that her products are worth the investment, Chloe hopes to take her business to new heights.

“It’s not cheap, it’s peoples’ hard earned money and I totally understand that,” she says.

“I’m paying a bit more and we’re all paying a bit more, but we’re paying fair prices so that the people making the produce get paid and treated correctly.

“This is how chocolate should be and taste like, it should cost because everybody’s getting paid.”

More from Food & Drink

Domino's is coming to a former Forfar charity chop on Castole Street. Image: Google Maps
Forfar Domino's: Councillors dish up approval for new town centre takeaway
Mo and Eniola opened the city centre restaurant last year after outgrowing its old venue. Image: Gidi Grill.
One year on: Gidi Grill owners on 'big risk' move to substantial Dundee venue
Footballers John Souttar and Euan Spark are set to open a new café in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark to open café in Broughty…
Dishes on display at Bombay Club in Auchterarder
Restaurant review: A taste of India at Bombay Club in Auchterarder's Glendevon Hotel
Nicola and Sian inside Ox & Anchor, in front of a black wall with neon lights.
From 'little black box of death' to Anstruther restaurant for Ox & Anchor couple
The outside of Balgove Larder's Steak Barn.
Balgove Night Market: How a St Andrews barn became a must visit for foodies
Pizza Revolution's take on the Margherita. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: A slice of heaven that's difficult to top at Pizza Revolution in…
Forfar's famous Osnaburg Bar at the end of The Pend. Image: Greene King
Spirits galore: Could you take on the famous Forfar bar said to be one…
A man and a woman standing outside takeaway AbuleTiwa.
Husband-and-wife team bring authentic Nigerian food to Dundee
A fudge doughnut with actor Zac Efron's face edited on to it.
What is the best fudge doughnut? We put Dundee's offer to the test