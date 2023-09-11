V&A Dundee chiefs open up on successes, Tripadvisor reviews and Sackler saga in Q&A with The Courier on fifth anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
V&A Dundee chiefs open up on successes, Tripadvisor reviews and Sackler saga in Q&A with The Courier on fifth anniversary

The fifth anniversary of the V&A Dundee's opening has prompted a number of questions about the city's flagship attraction. Laura Devlin reports.
Laura Devlin
V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan and director Leonie Bell. Image: V&A Dundee.
V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan and director Leonie Bell. Image: V&A Dundee.

Friday marks five years since the V&A Dundee opened its doors to the public after more than a decade of planning.

There was a sense a bold new era for the City of Discovery was underway as it launched with a spectacular opening weekend featuring performances from Primal Scream and Lewis Capaldi.

But the city’s flagship attraction, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, has not been without its critics.

Some have branded it an “£80million cafeteria” and it has also proven to be unpopular on TripAdvisor, with disgruntled reviewers claiming V&A Dundee is “all space and no action”.

Despite the sceptics, a new independent impact report has revealed the museum has generated £304m for the Scottish economy and attracted 1.7m visits since it opened, including 500,000 people who came to Dundee for the first time.

Ahead of the anniversary, Laura Devlin quizzed V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan and director Leonie Bell on its successes and the challenges it faces.

Tim Allan

Tim Allan, V&A, Dundee chair.

Question. Do you think the V&A Dundee reflects the city or is it just an expensive attraction for outsiders?

Answer. “I think that’s a deeply unfair misconception. Can you imagine Dundee now without the V&A?

“I think it reflects exactly the ambition the city has had over the last 20 years – it’s symbolic of the change in Dundee.

“People say maybe it’s too middle class or too refined but actually if you look at what we have achieved, there’s been extensive outreach to our communities.

“And a lot of the visitors coming to the museum are repeat visitors from Dundee.

“So is it remote and distant from the city? Absolutely not.”

Q. Do you think there is enough in the museum to keep attracting visitors back?

A. “Maintaining people coming back to the city in the post pandemic world has been a challenge across the sector.

“I think we’ve done a fantastic job at capitalising on those visits to the city when people have perhaps been reluctant to travel.

Thousands of people came it to the V&A Dundee in its opening weekend. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“We can’t forget that two years of the five have been extraordinary, unparalleled times for the world.

“But the way you attract people to the museum and to the city is by putting on world class content.

“So we have to continue to produce high quality content that will make people come here and stay.”

Q. Outside of the exhibitions, the content of the museum has not really changed – is that an unfair criticism?

A. “A constant challenge for any museum or gallery across the world is keeping its content fresh.

“What we have to be clear is that the V&A Dundee is a young museum.

“It started only five years ago and it’s had two years of obstruction with the pandemic.

“We’ve (also) got the ongoing headwinds from the cost-of-living crisis.

“But you’re right, I would say – from what we are told – people are hungry for more fresh content.

The Mary Quant exhibition at V&A Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Night Fever exhibition at V&A Dundee.
Night Fever exhibition at V&A Dundee.

“For example, the Scottish design galleries is very successful but probably needs to be someway reviewed along with the rest of the content.

“Although that comes down to money and that’s the difficult thing with what’s going on at the moment.”

Q. Is the current financial climate impacting the V&A Dundee and what it can offer? 

A. “We have to make more of what we’ve got.

“We’ve moved to a one exhibition programme for the year which is a change from the the opening tradition of one major exhibition and a secondary one.

“That helps us manage our resources and time better but it also saves money.

“But the museum constantly needs to raise money.

“We raise around 25% of our annual revenue from the philanthropy of people in Scotland and that’s a very high ratio.

“We need constant investment and as chair, my number one priority is continued expansion of investment.

“I would love to have extraordinary, world-class events here every week but we just can’t afford it at the moment – that’s the reality.”

Q. The V&A Dundee has come under criticism for its recognition of the donation given by the Sackler Trust – why did it take so long to remove the plaque adorning their name? 

A. “For a city which is not short of its drug-related issues, it was the right thing to do for the board to decide to remove the name all together from the museum.

“The standard approach (of institutions across the UK) is to keep the name on donor boards as a matter of recognition but we have deviated from that and decided we don’t want the name represented.

“But there are no conversations about returning the money to the Sacklers.”

Leonie Bell

Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee. Image: V&A Dundee

Q. Some of the reviews on TripAdvisor that emerged last year were pretty brutal – do you and the team ever review this type of feedback?

A. “People review us in lots of different ways and TripAdvisor is one of them.

“Our position on TripAdvisor is the highest its ever been since lockdown and we are really proud of that.

“We do look at TripAdvisor, Google, Facebook, and what the media say so there’s a huge array of sources that we use to get feedback.

“And we analyse it and are responding to it all the time.”

Q. Are there plans to tour the Tartan exhibition around the world and will this bring money to the V&A Dundee? 

A. “The V&A in London is probably one of the biggest tourers of design exhibitions in the world and that develops in income stream

“So we would love to tour our Tartan exhibition and and we are looking at building a bit of support for that at the moment.

“We’ve had interest from lots of different places so we are getting our plans and budgets lined up.”

Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A Dundee: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Q. What’s been your proudest moment since joining the V&A Dundee? 

A. “Opening the V&A Dundee up again in May 2021 with Night Fever and standing at the top the stairs as people were coming back for the first time was really emotional.

“That exhibition was all about dancing and nightclubs, which were all closed at the time, so it was especially poignant.

“And opening Tartan, the first significant home-grown exhibition of that scale. That will live long in the memory.”

