Pitstop traffic jam leads to frustrating fifth for Mitchell in Brands Hatch British GT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pitstop traffic jam leads to frustrating fifth for Mitchell in Brands Hatch British GT

Forfar's Sandy Mitchell saw the chance of a podium pass by behind a pitstop queue of rivals at the latest British GT round.

By Graham Brown
Sandy Mitchell had the pace but not the luck at Brands. Image: McMedia
Sandy Mitchell had the pace but not the luck at Brands. Image: McMedia

A Brands Hatch fifth place was a case of what might have been for Angus ace Sandy Mitchell in the penultimate round of his British GT season.

So the 23-year-old Lamborghini factory driver from Forfar is already focused on finishing the season strongly at next month’s ‘Donington Decider’.

2020 series champion Mitchell and teammate Shaun Balfe started from third on the grid in their Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2.

Balfe immediately eased himself into second place at turn one and comfortably held the gap to the leader.

Sandy Mitchell Lamborghini driver.
Mitchell now has his focus on the final British GT round at Donington Park. Image: McMedia

The opening 64-minute stint was punctuated by two safety car periods, and Balfe retained second spot when he pitted to hand the car over to Mitchell.

But having completed the pitstop and served the extra 10-second success penalty — a result of having finished third last time out at Portimao in Portugal — the Angus star was forced to sit and watch a string of five cars pass him before he could be released from his pit box.

Boxed in

“It was just really unfortunate timing,” said Mitchell.

“Just as I was about to be released, a queue of other cars exited.

“We had no alternative but to sit and let them roll past.”

He moved past one rival and instantly set his fastest lap of the race to bring himself up to the rear of a bumper-to-bumper line of three Mercedes.

Mitchell then spent the next 37 minutes hounding the pack ahead.

With two minutes of the two-hour race left the car ahead ran out of fuel, promoting him to an ultimately frustrating fifth place.

“We threw everything we had at that race after the pitstop,” he said.

“I knew over the full lap I had a quicker car, but because Brands Hatch is such a difficult place to overtake it’s hard to fight through the field, despite having such strong pace.

“Falling back at the pitstop was frustrating, because if I’d been able to exit ahead of those cars I know I had the pace to stay in front.

“Shaun and everyone in the Barwell team did an excellent job this weekend.

“Now we head to Donington next month for the final two-hour race in the championship, determined to finish on a high and bag our second win of the season.”

Fellow Scot Jonny Adam remains in contention for his fifth British GT crown.

He and teammate James Cottingham filled the final podium place to remain at the top of the drivers’ standings.

The final two-hour race is at Donington Park near Derby on October 21/22.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Alistair and Rosealyn Jack from Kirriemuir enjoying a refreshment at Dundee Waterfront during the sunny weather earlier this month
Temperatures to dip as low as 6°C in parts of Tayside and Fife as…
A new memorial marking the link between Robert Burns and Adam Christie is under construction. Image: Supplied
Funding snub leaves Angus Burns memorial project facing £10,000 shortfall
David Lloyd Dundee has been forced to close part of the building due to flooding.
Flooding forces part-closure of David Lloyd Dundee
Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.
KEZIA DUGDALE: This is what Eljamel public inquiry needs for victims to get the…
The Ramsay family led the Reach Across volunteer takeover of West Links parkrun. Image: Paul Reid
PICTURES: Sizzling shots as Reach Across charity volunteers lead Arbroath parkrun
Wet weather in Tayside and Fife.
Flash floods, power cuts and thunderstorms forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow weather…
Alan Patey was acquitted of using a racist slur at the Northern Hotel in Brechin.
Arbroath bomb hoaxer who downed Sri Lankan plane cleared of racism at Brechin hotel
Former Arbroath RNLI ops manager Alex Smith with the heavily redacted material. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Axed Arbroath RNLI ops manager's fury over leaked crew WhatsApp messages
Terry Meighan
Montrose musician swaps 'dead end job' for first class degree and album launch
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. LandXSea festival Picture shows; Arthur Beedie, great-grandfather of Becca Harvey, right, was born in Montrose. . na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Becca Harvey/Rachel Sarah. Date; Unknown
Renowned ice swimmer Becca Harvey uncovers 'mind-blowing' family connection to Montrose Beach