Home News Dundee

Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops chemotherapy

By Stephen Eighteen
March 14 2023, 5.54am
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.

A Dundee mum has enjoyed the ‘wedding’ she always wanted as she faces up to having only months left to live.

Julie Mitchell was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage four primary bowel cancer 18 months ago.

She has now decided to stop treatment and instead make the most of her remaining time with family and friends.

One of the 45-year-old’s unfulfilled dreams has been to get married but she currently has no partner.

That didn’t matter, though, as she dressed up for a special wedding photoshoot at Dundee’s Malmaison on Sunday.

Surprise turnout for special day

Julie was the bride and her two daughters bridesmaids at a setting generously provided by the hotel free of charge.

The dresses from Shein were paid for by a crowdfunder set up last month by her daughter Paige,17.

Julie and daughter Paige at Malmaison for the photoshoot. Image: Julie Mitchell.

The bride was only expecting a small crowd of close family and friends so she was pleasantly surprised when dozens of her pals showed up.

“When I walked in we had a room full of everybody,” Julie said.

“I was so shocked – I didn’t expect any of that.

“It was organised by my kids in a secret group chat.”

Julie wanted to ‘know what it felt like’

It was an emotional experience.

“I have never been married before,” Julie added.

“I have been close once and it didn’t happen.

“I wanted to feel beautiful for a day because I have always felt like I am not one of the prettiest girls and I looked at other people getting married and wanted to know what that feeling was like.

“I just wanted to have the dress on, to have photos done and wanted the feeling of that special day.

“It was also something crazy that nobody would think about doing so I just wanted to be different.”

Family, friends and businesses

Many of Julie’s friends, family and local businesses made it a day to remember.

She was driven to the venue from her Kerrsview Terrace home via a Jaguar limousine courtesy of the Alternative Carriage Company.

Floral decorations were donated by Zoe McKenzie from Ribbon Infinity, Julie’s eldest daughter baked a wedding cake and professional photographer Craig Chalmers gave his services for free.

Dundee-based Besty’s Charity paid for a buffet and also provided champagne and chocolates in the luxury suite that was gifted for an overnight stay by one of Julie’s friends.

Julie’s daughter  baked the wedding cake. Image: Julie Mitchell.

“It was just amazing,” Julie said.

“We had photos and sat, ate and chatted.

“I had such a wonderful day.

“The memories will stay with me and my children forever.

“This was about making memories, coming together and having a special day.”

Time ‘taken for granted’ after improvement

When Julie was diagnosed with incurable cancer in summer 2021 it came after almost a year of painful symptoms.

Yet she had been unable to physically see her doctor for nine months due to Covid restrictions.

A GoFundMe page raised more than £2,000 for ‘bucket list’ ambitions and she enjoyed a behind-the-wheel experience at Knockhill Racing Circuit.

She also had a holiday in Fuerteventura.

“We hadn’t done anything since because I was doing quite well so we thought I had a lot of time,” Julie said.

“We took time for granted.”

‘Small number of months left’

This changed in February this year, when the third cycle of chemotherapy began to make Julie feel significantly worse.

Julie enjoyed getting dressed up for the wedding. Image: Julie Mitchell.

“The chemotherapy was only helping symptomatically but it was making me so ill,” she said.

“So I had to think about quality of life now and that’s the choice I had to make.

“I went to the hospital for a pre assessment and said that I have had enough and can’t do it anymore.

“The nurse said it is not a problem and the doctor took one look at me and said ‘you are making the right choice’. At that point my face was yellow.

“I have a small number of months left.”

Balloon and jet-ski rides planned

Julie is now in a rush to experience more of life’s joys why she is still mobile.

MacMillan Cancer Support is organising for her to take a trip on a hot-air balloon, likely to go from Perth.

And she hopes to go on a jet-ski ride off the coast of Carnoustie.

Julie on holiday at Fuerteventura. Image: Julie Mitchell.

A big event that has already been arranged is a gathering at the Admiral Bar in Camperdown Road on Saturday, April 15.

“This will be a party to celebrate my life because I have decided I am not going to have funeral,” Julie said.

“I hope all of my family and friends can make it.”

‘I want this to be my funeral’

The ‘funeral’ event will include fundraising games with money going to the Macmillan Day Care team in Roxburghe House.

Roxburghe House.

“When I die I will have a direct cremation,” Julie said.

“There will still will be a wake but no traditional funeral.

“Instead I want this to be my funeral so I can hear what people have to say!

“It is a great way to finish everything, where everyone is together.

“And anybody who wants to say anything has a chance so that, when my time does come, if they can’t come to visit then at least we have had this.”

You can donate towards Julie’s ‘life list’ here.

