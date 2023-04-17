Dundee’s Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee mum with terminal cancer says she will fight on after a celebration of her life was held at a city pub.

Julie Mitchell, 45, was diagnosed with stage four primary bowel cancer in summer 2021.

She underwent two full cycles of chemotherapy but found the third wasn’t helping, so stopped the treatment in March.

Julie, who has been told she has just months left to live, decided she didn’t want a funeral so held a special event on Saturday at the Admiral Bar in Camperdown Road.

She made up a letterbox where the 60 people in attendance could post their thoughts and memories.

“I didn’t want the night to be full of people saying what they wanted to say to me in case they don’t see me again,” she said.

“So I had a pen and pad for people to write a nice note and put it in the letterbox for me to read in my own time.”

Julie has been ticking off her ‘life list’ but says that after two further events she will take her foot off the pedal.

“I am going to keep fighting but slow down a little bit,” she said.

‘Exhilarating’ jet-ski along the Tay

When Julie was diagnosed with incurable cancer in summer 2021 it came after almost a year of painful symptoms.

Yet she had been unable to physically see her doctor for nine months due to Covid restrictions.

A GoFundMe page raised more than £2,000 for ‘life list’ ambitions and she enjoyed a behind-the-wheel experience at Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Recently she also went jet-skiing from Broughty Ferry to the west side of Dundee and back.

The 40-minute ride was particularly emotional because Julie was previously petrified of water.

“My friend’s partner took me out on it,” she said.

“We went all the way past the V&A and Tesco and back again.

“On the way I held onto him and we switched away on way back so I got a shot of driving it myself.

“It was exhilarating and so much fun. I never thought anything could beat the day I had at Knockhill but that did.”

Jet-ski stuck ‘two fingers up to my childhood’

Trauma at a young age was cause of Julie’s fear.

“It was childhood abuse that made me scared of water,” she explained.

“There was an incident when I was younger and I have been petrified since.

“I have never been one to go swimming or anything like that.

“That was my two fingers up to my childhood. I have done it and the fear has gone now.”

She also wants to go on a hot air balloon and is hoping to do tandem skydive.

“The things on my life list are things I am scared of and want to do before I pass away,” Julie said.

“The jet-ski was so important to me because not only was it doing something completely different I was uncomfortable with but it was getting into the water.

“I was so nervous but I just did it and it conquered my fear. And it made it so special.

“After the final two things I want to privately chill and do things with family and friends.

“I have been so busy these past 18 months so now it is time to accept what is happening with my health and listen to my body and chillout a bit.”

‘I wanted people to remember me’

Saturday’s life celebration was another memorable event.

There was a buffet, party games and a raffle for the Dundee Macmillan Day Care Unit in Roxburghe House, where Julie attends on Tuesdays.

She looked striking in a pink dress from Boohoo.

“I just wanted to stand out so thought I would wear a colour I had never worn before,” Julie said.

“I wanted people to remember me so I did everything different.

“I was going to go casual with a three-piece legging suit, but I thought no one would remember that so I ordered three dresses and I eventually went with pink.”

‘Massive party’ next year?

A total of £360 was raised for the Roxburghe House team, with Julie adding another £40 to make a total of £400.

Kerrie Scott and Andria from the team were among those present.

Julie said: “We do arts and crafts and they are there for emotional support or anything else you may want.

“They are an amazing service and have really helped me in the past year.

“I am still in awe of the experience on Saturday.

“I will never forget it and I have certainly made sure that no one is going to forget who I am.

“It was good that it brought everyone together, with friends, family and old school friends there who I haven’t seen for many years.

“At the end I said it’s not a goodbye but see you later at the same time, same place next year.

“If I make it to March next year I would have a massive party for my birthday.

“Fingers crossed.”

